Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading
FYEQ.DE

FYEQ.DE - ETFS

Fidelity Em Mkts Quality Income UCITS (Dist, EUR)
Open account
MOST POPULAR

No results match ""

Try our full list of available instruments

Go to instruments page
Past performance or future forecasts does not constitute a reliable indicator of future performance.
Download free app
Latest news

Keep your finger on the pulse with our latest news

See more news
ABOUT INSTRUMENT

Invest in FYEQ.DE with ZERO commission

Fidelity Em Mkts Quality Income UCITS (Dist, EUR)
-
1 EUR
-
TOP INSTRUMENTS

Check out more instruments

All equites

Have all your investments always at hand

With award-winning and easy to use XTB investing app

Latest news

Keep your finger on the pulse with our latest news

Daily Summary: Wall Street and the Dollar...

15 November 2024

Three markets to watch next week (15.11.2024)

15 November 2024

The dollar is losing its bullish momentum...

15 November 2024
See more news
GET ACCESS

How to invest in ETFs at XTB?

1. Open an account

Complete the form and send relevant documents - all without unnecessary formalities. The opening of an account depends on an appropriateness assessment, verified by a test.

2. Make a deposit

Choose a deposit method convenient for you from a range of available ones, including instant and free payments.

3. Start investing

Choose from 20+ CFD commodities and 6100+ other instruments.

Enter the market

1. Download the app

Visit your mobile store and download our app completely for free

2. Open an account

Complete the form and send relevant documents - all without unnecessary formalities. The opening of an account depends on an appropriateness assessment, verified by a test.

3. Make a deposit and start investing

Choose a deposit method convenient for you from a range of available ones, including instant and free payments

Make a first step
WHY XTB

Why invest at XTB?

Innovative Platform

We are constantly working on the development of our proprietary and award-winning investment platform to make sure it suits all your needs. Available in both desktop and mobile versions.

Safe and secure

We are one of the largest stock exchange-listed bokers in the world, regulated by several reputable supervisory authorities. We are also covered by a compensation fund.

Multilingual and highly qualified Customer Support

Our support team is ready to help you 24 hours a day, from Monday to Friday.

TOP INSTRUMENTS

Check out more instruments

All equites
Education

Explore extensive Knowledge base

Artificial Intelligence ETFs - Smart Investing in AI

8 minute(s) ETFs

Best ETFs to Look Out For

10 minute(s) Guides

Climate change investments: Maximising impact

14 minute(s) Guides
View articles
FAQ

Do you have any questions?

An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is a type of investment instrument that holds a collection of assets, such as stocks, bonds, commodities etc. and tracks the performance of a particular index or market sector. ETFs are traded on stock exchanges, just like stocks.

To buy ETFs you will need to open a brokerage account, conduct research and select ETFs that align with your investment goals and risk tolerance. It is best for beginners to seek education and gain proper knowledge before starting investing.

It is possible to lose money in ETFs, as with any investment. The value of an ETF can decline, as the ETF's share price may be affected by market conditions and investors' sentiment.

Yes, you can invest in ETFs on your own. They are traded on stock exchanges, just like stocks and can be bought and sold through a brokerage account.

There are many platforms that offer ETF trading, and the best platform for you will depend on your individual needs and circumstances. Some factors to consider when choosing a platform for ETF trading include the range of ETFs available, fees and commissions, ease of use and additional features.

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 17 October 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
xtbLanguageSettings cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
countryIsoCode
userPreviousBranchSymbol cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
__cfruid
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
_cfuvid
adobe_unique_id cc 16 October 2025
TS5b68a4e1027
_cfuvid
xtbCookiesSettings cc 16 October 2025
SERVERID
TS5b68a4e1027
__hssc cc 16 October 2024
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 23 October 2024
intercom-device-id-iojaybix cc 13 July 2025
UserMatchHistory cc 31 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024
__cf_bm cc 16 October 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
_ga cc 16 October 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_vwo_uuid_v2 cc 17 October 2025
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
_vwo_uuid cc 16 October 2025
_vwo_ds cc 15 November 2024
_vwo_sn cc 16 October 2024
_vis_opt_s cc 24 January 2025
_vis_opt_test_cookie
_ga cc 16 October 2026
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 16 October 2026
__hstc cc 14 April 2025
__hssrc
_ga_TC79BEJ20L cc 16 October 2026
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 31 March 2024
_gcl_au cc 14 January 2025

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_omappvp cc 28 September 2035
_omappvs cc 16 October 2024
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
lang
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
YSC
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE cc 14 April 2025
hubspotutk cc 14 April 2025
_uetsid cc 17 October 2024
_uetvid cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
MUID cc 10 November 2025
_fbp cc 14 January 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 10 November 2025
_ttp cc 10 November 2025
li_sugr cc 30 May 2024
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA cc 14 April 2025
guest_id_marketing cc 16 October 2026
guest_id_ads cc 16 October 2026
guest_id cc 16 October 2026
muc_ads cc 16 October 2026
MSPTC cc 10 November 2025
IDE cc 10 November 2025

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
bcookie cc 16 October 2025
lidc cc 17 October 2024
bscookie cc 1 March 2025
li_gc cc 14 April 2025
personalization_id cc 16 October 2026

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator