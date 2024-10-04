DE30: Investors take profits
The German leading index is coming under increasing pressure. W1 chart The DAX future / DE30 is falling today, pulling back from the high for the...
A CFD összetett eszköz, és a tőkeáttétel miatt a hirtelen veszteség jelentős kockázatával jár. Ennél a szolgáltatónál a lakossági befektetői számlák 77%-án veszteség keletkezik a CFD-kereskedés során. Fontolja meg, hogy érti-e a CFD-k működését és hogy megengedheti-e magának a veszteség magas kockázatát.
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
American Express (AXP.US), a US financial services company specializing in payments cards and a Dow Jones member, reported earnings for Q1 2023 ahead of...
Key takeaways from the latest ECB meeting: A very large majority agreed to hike rates by 50 bps Bankers noted that credit had become more...
New York Fed chief John C. Williams commented on the US economy and monetary policy overnight Polish time. The USD reacted positively to the hawkish comments,...
Tesla's (TSLA.US) revenue and net profit down more than 20% year-over-year Tesla's Q1 2023 revenue and earnings were close to expectations,...
The New Zealand dollar has been one of the worst performing major currencies today. The sell-off was primarily caused by the inflation report, which showed...
Futures point to slightly lower opening of European cash session Philip Morris International, AT&T and Blackstone Inc earnings reports ECB...
March 2023 German PPI inflation comes in at 7.5% YoY (forecast: 9.9%; previous: 15.8%) In MoM terms, inflation dynamics fall by -2.6% against expectations...
Indices on Wall Street ended yesterday's session in mixed sentiment. Equities showed volatility as traders analysed the latest US company results....
European indices finished today's cash trading mixed with majority of blue chips indices from Western Europe deviating less than 0.3% from yesterday's...
International Business Machines, or simply IBM (IBM.US), is set to report earnings for calendar Q1 2023 today at 9:10 pm BST, after the close of the Wall...
The largest cryptocurrency was unable to sustain the bullish momentum and failed to hold longer above $30,000 where stronger supply was once again triggered....
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) are plunging today. NATGAS is down over 5% on the day. There is no specific news supporting the move and today's plunge...
The US Energy Information Administration released an official weekly report on US oil inventories at 3:30 pm BST today. API estimates released yesterday...
The problem with the commercial real estate market by some institutions like Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley is seen as a systemic threat although it is...
Wall Street down at the opening Netflix disappointing results, stock lost 2% before the opening Bond yields are rising US...
Bank Morgan Stanley (MS.US) reported Q1'23 net income of $2.98 billion exceeding expectations but shares are tumble 5% before the market open because...
Silver caught a bid over the last hour and managed to recover a bulk of losses made earlier today. The move was driven primarily by weakening of the US...
A magasabb kamatlábaktól tartva csökken a DE30 A piacok az amerikai vállalatok eredményeire fókuszálnak Az...
