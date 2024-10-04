DE30: DAX erases early day gains
Benchmark in Europe loses in second part of session Companies react to news of SVB collapse FedEx results drive up logistics companies This...
A CFD összetett eszköz, és a tőkeáttétel miatt a hirtelen veszteség jelentős kockázatával jár. Ennél a szolgáltatónál a lakossági befektetői számlák 77%-án veszteség keletkezik a CFD-kereskedés során. Fontolja meg, hogy érti-e a CFD-k működését és hogy megengedheti-e magának a veszteség magas kockázatát.
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
MORE
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
MORE
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
MORE
Benchmark in Europe loses in second part of session Companies react to news of SVB collapse FedEx results drive up logistics companies This...
Producer prices in Canada went down to -0.8% MoM in February, from 0.4% in January and against market expectations of a 0.4% rise. On an annual...
The price of oil has dropped big since the beginning of this week, and it's impossible not to link it to the current turmoil related to the banking...
The share price is heading toward weekly lows. The CHF 2 per share level has not been maintained; According to Morningstar, the bank has recorded...
Cryptocurrencies are enjoying another day of strong gains with BITCOIN rallying over-7% and looking towards the $27,000 mark. The most popular coin took...
The most popular currency pair managed to defend crucial support at 1.0530, which is coincides with long-term upward trendline and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement...
Az európai indexek magasabban nyitnak Az eurózóna februári végleges fogyasztói árindexe A...
The ECB decided to hike by 50 basis points, in line with earlier assurances. The bank made the decision, even despite problems in the banking sector The...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares are gaining as the company brings artificial intelligence to Google Workspace. Previously, the market saw the company as the...
According to sources cited by CNBC, major US banks are close to an agreement to deposit between $25 billion and $30 billion with First Republic Bank (FRC.US)...
Anonymous sources indicate that the ECB's decision to hike by 50 bps was made because the SNB decided to support Credit Suisse bank. A collapse of...
US gas stocks are down 58 bcf (61 bcf decline expected, and previous decline of 84 bcf) NATGAS reacted on data with slight declines. Key support is...
Now we have two important news items for the markets. From last minutes WSJ reports that big banks like Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan would be interested...
The German leading index has reacted to an important mark. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 fell to a 2-month low this week. However, the index has reacted...
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and other major banks are in talks to inject capital into struggling First Republic Bank (FRC.US), according to Wall Street...
US indices started today's session with declines Nasdaq remains stronger than the S&P500 First Republic Bank (FRC.US) shares lose...
After decision of 50 pb rate hike on the ECB meeting, it's time for ECB conferrence live, with Christine Lagarde: Inflation remains too high Projections...
ECB defied market fears and decided to press on with a 50 basis point rate hike today. This comes even as the bank lowered its own inflation forecasts...
Nézze meg a kereskedők hány százaléka tart jelenleg long és hány short pozíciót.
Az eszközök amelyek a legnagyobbat emelkedtek/zuhantak.
Gyors és egyszerű számlanyitás, próblája ki demó számlánkat és kezdjen el kereskedni percek alatt.Demó számla
Már van számlája? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
Ez az oldal sütiket használ. A sütik az Ön böngészőjében tárolt fájlok, amelyeket a legtöbb webhely az internetes élmény személyre szabásához használ. További információért tekintse meg Adatvédelmi Nyilatkozatunkat
Az „Összes elfogadása” gombra kattintva elfogadja a sütik tárolását az eszközén, a webhelyen való navigáció javítása, a webhelyhasználat elemzése és a marketing tevékenységeink támogatása érdekében.
Ez a csoport a weboldalunkhoz szükséges sütiket tartalmaz. Ezek olyan funkcióban vesznek részt, mint a nyelvi beállítások, a forgalomelosztás vagy a felhasználói munkamenet megtartása. Ezek a sütik nem tilthatók le.
|
Süti név
|
Leírás
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 11.
|adobe_unique_id
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|test_cookie
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|SESSID
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 2.
|__hssc
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2025. június 7.
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 17.
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|TS5b68a4e1027
|xtbLanguageSettings
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|countryIsoCode
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|TS5b68a4e1027
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2025. június 7.
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|_cfuvid
|_cfuvid
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|adobe_unique_id
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|__cfruid
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2025. június 7.
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 17.
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2025. június 7.
|test_cookie
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 1.
|_cfuvid
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
Olyan eszközöket használunk, amelyek segítségével elemezhetjük oldalunk használatát. Az ilyen adatok segítségével tudjuk javítani a webszolgáltatásunk felhasználói élményét.
|
Süti név
|
Leírás
|_gid
|Lejárati dátum 2022. szeptember 9.
|_gat_UA-68597847-1
|Lejárati dátum 2022. szeptember 8.
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|Lejárati dátum 2022. szeptember 8.
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|_ga
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|UserMatchHistory
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 31.
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 31.
|__hstc
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 11.
|_vwo_uuid
|Lejárati dátum 2034. február 27.
|_vwo_ds
|Lejárati dátum 2024. május 30.
|_vwo_sn
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 1.
|_vis_opt_s
|Lejárati dátum 2024. június 9.
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|_ga
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|__hstc
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|UserMatchHistory
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 31.
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 31.
|_gcl_au
|Lejárati dátum 2024. december 9.
|_gcl_au
|Lejárati dátum 2024. december 9.
Ez a süti-csoport arra szolgál, hogy az Önt érdeklő témák hirdetéseit jelenítse meg. Továbbá lehetővé teszi marketingtevékenységeink nyomon követését, és segít mérni hirdetéseink teljesítményét.
|
Süti név
|
Leírás
|MUID
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_omappvp
|Lejárati dátum 2035. augusztus 23.
|_omappvs
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|_uetsid
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 11.
|_uetvid
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_fbp
|Lejárati dátum 2024. december 9.
|fr
|Lejárati dátum 2022. december 7.
|lang
|_ttp
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_ttp
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|hubspotutk
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|IDE
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 26.
|li_sugr
|Lejárati dátum 2024. május 30.
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|hubspotutk
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|_ttp
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_uetsid
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 11.
|_uetvid
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|IDE
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|MUID
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_fbp
|Lejárati dátum 2024. december 9.
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_ttp
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|li_sugr
|Lejárati dátum 2024. május 30.
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|guest_id_marketing
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|guest_id_ads
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|guest_id
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|muc_ads
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
Ebből a csoportból származó sütik eltárolják az oldal használata során megadott beállításokat, így azok egy idő után már fognak megjelenni, amikor meglátogatja az oldalt.
|
Süti név
|
Leírás
|bcookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|lidc
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 11.
|lang
|bscookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 1.
|li_gc
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|bcookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|lidc
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 11.
|bscookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 1.
|li_gc
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|personalization_id
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
Ez az oldal sütiket használ. A sütik az Ön böngészőjében tárolt fájlok, amelyeket a legtöbb webhely az internetes élmény személyre szabásához használ. További információért tekintse meg Adatvédelmi nyilatkozatunkat. A sütiket a "Beállítások" opcióra kattintva kezelheti. Ha elfogadja a sütik használatát, kattintson az „Összes elfogadása” gombra.
Az ország megváltoztatása hatással van a szabályozóhatóoság váltására