EURUSD below the trend line 📉 Harker and Williams comment on US monetary policy 💵
The U.S. dollar is strengthening against the euro after U.S. inflation showed a lower rate of decline yesterday, and members of the Federal Reserve spoke...
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
UK inflation data for January was released today at 7:00 am GMT. Release showed a bigger slowdown in price growth than expected, with headline CPI gauge...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US retail sales data for January due at 1:30 pm GMT DOE report on watch after API...
US indices had a volatile session yesterday with higher-than-expected US CPI reading for January triggering wild moves. Ultimately, Wall Street indices...
US headline CPI inflation decelerated from 6.5 to 6.4% in January (exp. 6.2% YoY) while core gauge moved from 5.7 to 5.6% YoY (exp. 5.5% YoY) Higher-than-expected...
Higher-than-expected CPI reading for January from the United States led to strengthening of the US dollar, which was further magnified by comments from...
Thomas Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed, and Dalls Fed chief Lorie Logan commented today on the US monetary policy situation, following a choppy inflation...
Wall Street indices drop following higher-than-expected US CPI print US100 drops over 1% Palantir and Cadence Design rally after...
Bitcoin is trying to halt declines at $21,500 today after a US inflation reading showed an unsatisfactorily low rate of decline, and Bloomberg reports...
US inflation surprised markets with higher than expected reading. The annual inflation rate in the US slowed only slightly to 6.4% in January from...
Oil Russia informs that it will cut production by 500 thousand barrels per day starting from March The announcement failed to trigger...
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 7th month to 6.4% in January, from 6.5% in December, and above forecasts of 6.2%. The...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported financial results for Q4 2022 today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Report turned out to be mostly in-line with market...
Emelkedik a DE30 az amerikai inflációs adat előtt Makhlouf szerint az EKB-nak 3,5% fölé kellene emelnie a kamatot Leválasztják...
Két előadó 2 különböző startégiával. Élő kereskedés forex, részvényindexek és...
The Consumer Price Index data report is scheduled for release at 1:30 pm GMT. Annualized inflation is expected to ease further, therefore monthly CPI data...
Has Google already lost the ChatGPT war? The launch of ChatGPT has shaken up the world of technology and investment. Microsoft's investment and...
The GBPUSD pair erased most of the early gains as investors digested latest figures from the UK labour market. The UK Office for National Statistics Office...
