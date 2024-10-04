AUDUSD - recommendation from ANZ
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Ethereum loses on wave of news about regulators' intervention in cryptocurrency industry The possibility of staking Ethereum on the Kraken exchange...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Wall Street starts the session in a weaker mood University of Michigan consumer sentiment index above expectations Alphabet (GOOGL.US) tries to...
US, consumer sentiment according to the University of Michigan for February. Current: 66.4 Expected: 65.0 Previously: 64,9 Expectations index - 62.3;...
Cryptocurrencies are losing today because yesterday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the closure of the staking program of the...
ANZ Research has issued a recommendation for the GBP/AUD currency pair. The bank recommends taking a short position with the following parameters: Entry:...
Release of the Canadian jobs data at 1:30 pm GMT triggered moves on the Canadian dollar market. Report turned out to be much better than expected...
Lyft (LYFT.US) shares tumbled more than 30% before the opening bell after the ride-hailing company issued weak Q1 guidance, which overshadowed better than...
Kicsúszott a talaj az európai tőzsdék alól A DE30 újra a nemrég áttört konszolidációs...
According to media outlets, a potential new head of the BOJ Ueda stated that the current monetary policy is appropriate and the loose monetary policy should...
GBPJPY pair experienced a lot of volatility in the morning as traders digest latest UK data and speculations regarding BoJ Kuroda successor. GDP figures...
The Russian Prime Minister Novak announced that Russia would limit oil production by 500,000 barrels a day in March as a response to embargo and price...
European indices set for lower opening Jobs data from Canada Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment Central bankers speeches European...
Japanese yen strengthened sharply following news that economist Kazuo Ueda may replace Kuroda in April, after Amamiya refused the government's offer....
The British economy stalled in the last quarter of 2022, following a downwardly revised 0.2% fall in the previous period and matching market expectations,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.88%, Dow Jones moved 0.73% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.02%. Russell 2000 plunged...
Today's session on the European stock market was one of success. The main indices from the Old Continent surged upwards shortly after the start of...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry:...
