Google under pressure 📉 $100bn Alphabet capitalisation wiped out by AI 'Bard' mistake
Investors today continued the intense sell-off of Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares following yesterday's mistake of AI chatbot, Bard (laMDA), a competitor...
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Iger - The company's icon is back in action The return of Bob Iger, the chairman who brought shareholders a return of more than 550% in his 15 previous...
EIA natural gas storage. Actual: -217 bcf. Expected: -195 bcf. Previous: -151 bcf Stocks are still above the five-year average of 2,249 bcf (right...
Wall Street starts today's session higher Alphabet extends yesterday's declines Disney, Philip Morris and PepsiCo boast better...
Disney (DIS.US) shares gained more than 7% before the open as the company reported successful quarterly results that reassured analysts despite a higher-than-expected...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits jumped to 196k in the week ending February 4th, from the previous week's nine-month low of...
DAX quotes up to highest levels in 12 months after lower inflation reading Outflow of wealthy clients lifts Credit Suisse shares sharply...
Pepsi (PEP.US) stock rose over 1.5% before the opening bell after the beverage and snack giant posted better than expected quarterly figures, mainly thanks...
The German leading index rises to a 1-year high. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 rises on Thursday and breaks through the interim high of the long-term downward...
The British pound appreciated against the US dollar as the BOE policymakers participated at the monetary policy hearing in parliament. BOE chief economist,...
Credit Suisse (CSGN.CH) shares took a deep dive on Thursday after Switzerland’s second-biggest bank posted a fifth consecutive quarterly loss and...
The major cryptocurrency is losing again through declines in U.S. indices and the return of risk aversion caused by hawkish comments from Fed members,...
Chinese equities rebounded sharply from recent lows as investors welcomed reports that Fitch Rating had revised upward its 2023 GDP forecasts for China...
Despite yesterday's hawkish comments by Christopher Waller, head of the St.Louis Fed, and Neel Kashkari of the Minneapolis Fed, and Joe Biden indicating...
European indices launched today's session in upbeat moods, with the pan-European STOXX 600 climbing to a fresh nine-month high, while German DAX jumped...
USDSEK pair moved sharply lower after Riksbank lifted interest rates in Sweden by 50 bp as widely expected. Before the decision pair broke below the local...
European indices set for higher opening US jobless claims and EIA report on gas inventories Earnings from PayPal and Pepsi European...
Annual inflation rate in Germany rose to 8.7% YoY in January, from 8.6% YoY in previous month, below market estimates of 8.9% preliminary estimates...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.11%, Dow Jones moved 0.61% lower and Nasdaq slumped 1.68%. Russell 2000 plunged...
