BREAKING: CBRT leaves rates unchanged
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its monetary policy decision at 11:00 am GMT today. As expected, interest rates were left unchanged with...
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Netflix (NFLX.US) will show its Q4 2022 results today, after a session on Wall Street. Good results could improve investor sentiment; so far, the results...
Norges Bank decided to leave rates unchanged at a meeting today but there is one more rate decision to be announced today. Central Bank of the Republic...
Norges Bank announced its latest monetary policy decision today at 9:00 am GMT. Central bank left rates unchanged at 2.75%, in-line with market expectations....
ECB minutes and speeches from ECB President Lagarde Earnings reports from Procter & Gamble and Netflix Rate decisions from CBRT...
US indices finished yesterday's trading with big losses as all major Wall Street indices dropped over 1%. Underperformance came after weaker-than-expected...
Major European indices finished slightly higher today, with the Dax hovering near 11 month high, supported by a slew of upbeat quarterly results and...
IBM (IBM.US) shares dropped over 3.0% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the iconic tech company to 'equal weight' from 'overweight', citing...
Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) stock fell over 2.05 on Wednesday after finiacial servies company posted slightly weaker than expected results for Q4 2022. The...
Prologis (PLD.US) stock briefly rose over 2.0% on Wednesday as the Q4 results exceeded analysts' forecasts despite the deteriorating economic conditions....
Major Wall Street indices gave back early gains as hawkish comments from FED's Loretta Mester weighed on market sentiment. Currently Dow Jones is trading...
The U.S. Department of Justice has conveyed that regulators will soon announce a global enforcement directive for the cryptocurrency market; The regulators'...
The USDJPY pair rose as much as 2% early in the session after the Bank of Japan did not change its monetary policy, even though 10-year bond yields exceeded...
Sharp sell-off of the US dollar was related to the release of weak macro data. Later on, Bullard in an interview with the Wall Street Journal sounded...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Weak US retail sales, PPI continues to move lower Oatly (OTLY.US) stock surges after analysts...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.7% MoM in December, from downwardly revised -0.6 % MoM decline in November and missing market...
Gold is gaining 0.6% during today's session and currently oscillates around recent highs around $1920, while other precious metals are also moving...
US retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected and caused some moves on the markets....
Shares of Moderna (MRNA.US) are trading higher as the company relayed that its vaccine mRNA-1345 against RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) effectively...
Natural gas in the US is getting much cheaper, despite the confluence of several positive factors, which are: change of the weather forecast for...
