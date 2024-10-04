Technical Analysis - Litecoin
Despite the negative sentiment caused by the bankruptcy of the FTX exchange and the unclear situation of its main competitor Binance, major cryptocurrencies...
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Oil prices rose around 3.0% on Tuesday as softer than expected CPI data and growing optimism about China's reopening overshadowed the rising number...
NATGAS prices rose sharply on Tuesday following a set of new weather forecasts which indicate that a big part of the US will face much colder than anticipated...
Moderna (MRNA.US) shares rose 25% today after results of a new mRNA vaccine showed promise in a preliminary study. Also gaining along with Moderna are...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US inflations slows down more than expected in November Oracle (ORCL.US) stock surges on upbeat...
Over the past weeks, the number one topic has undoubtedly been central banks and inflation. Investors are now wondering if, after a cycle of interest rate...
The widely watched US CPI inflation for November has just been released and showed a deceleration in price growth. The data came in below expectations...
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 5th month to 7.1% in November, from 7.7% in October and below forecasts of 7.3%. The...
It is expected that US CPI inflation report for November (1:30 pm GMT) will show a deceleration in headline price growth from 7.7 to 7.3% YoY while core...
Blockchain mining company Argo Blockchain (ARB.UK) reported yesterday that it is in advanced negotiations to sell some assets and equipment financing to...
Kissé javult a hangulat az európai részvénypiacokon kedden, ugyanakkor a kezdeti lelkesedést a délután...
The cryptocurrency market has once again come under pressure in the face of growing controversy over an accounting report by Mazars, a firm employed by...
Oil Bank of America sees a high chance of Brent price returning above $90 per barrel quickly amid Chinese reopening and a Fed pivot On...
According to people familiar with the matter, the Chinese government has decided to delay a highly anticipated economic meeting that was scheduled to begin...
US CPI report for November is a key macro release of the day (1:30 pm GMT). Significance of the data increases as it will be released just a day ahead...
European indices set for a higher opening US CPI report for November in the spotlight Speeches from BoE and RBA Governors Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher with all major Wall Street indices gaining over 1%. S&P 500 gained 1.43%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with DAX closing down 0.45% at around 435 points, dragged by materials and real estate stocks,...
