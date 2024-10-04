Goldman Sachs projects record high copper prices in 2023
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) presented a bullish forecast for copper market for 2023-24. GS analysts expect that price will jump from current $8500 per tone to...
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) presented a bullish forecast for copper market for 2023-24. GS analysts expect that price will jump from current $8500 per tone to...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -21 billion cubic feet for the week ended December...
US indices launched today's cash trading slightly higher US jobless claims rose again Tesla (TSLA.US) faces potential production problems in...
A while ago we saw a recovery in the oil market due to the Keystone pipeline spill, for which a federal investigation has already been launched. However,...
Wells Fargo Bank expects the Fed to raise interest rates to levels between 5.00% and 5.25% by March 2023. In addition, the bank's analysts assume that...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 230k million in the week ended December 3, compared to 225k reported in the previous...
TC Energy, operator of the Keystone oil pipeline linking Canada and the United States, said it is actively working to resolve an issue that led to a leak...
Bitcoin's price is moving in a sideways trend and holding below the $17,000 level. We will have at least a couple of volatility catalysts in the coming...
Chinese equities had a robust session as optimism stemming from China’s shifting policy on Covid overshadowed fears of a global recession at least...
The German leading index is moving away from important resistance. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 is falling this week, having recently respected the 61.8%...
Wednesday's session on the German stock market brings mixed sentiment among investors. The DAX is posting moderate declines for another day in a row...
US indices had another downbeat session in a row yesterday but the scale of declines was smaller than in previous two days when all major Wall Street benchmarks...
European indices set for higher opening No new announcements on relaxing restrictions in China Speeches from ECB, SNB and BoC members European...
US indices have another downbeat session behind but declines on Wednesday were not as steep as on Monday or Tuesday. S&P 500 dropped 0.19%, Nasdaq...
Major European indices extended recent losses, with DAX closing 0.57% lower as investors continued to weigh persistent fears of a global recession,...
Brent and WTI crude both fell over 2.0% and deepened recent declines as a bigger-than-expected draw in US crude inventories failed to recover optimism...
Airbnb (ABNB.US) stock fell over 3.5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the vacation rental company to underweight from equal-weight due to...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: limit...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.1455 Target:...
