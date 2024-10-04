NZDJPY - recommendation from Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
The Federal Reserve's restrictive policies have put tremendous pressure on publicly traded companies, which have failed to generate positive cash flow...
The USDCAD pair jumped to the highest level since the beginning of November on Tuesday as lower oil prices and the rebounding US dollar continue to put...
US indexes fell on Tuesday, building on losses from the previous session as recent upbeat data from the US economy brought some uncertainty regarding the...
Textron (TXT.US) shares soared nearly 7% higher today after the company won a contract to build a new long-range attack helicopter for the US Army. The...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US2000 tests major support Meta Platforms (META.US) faced ad restrictions in EU Herbalife Nutrition...
Bitcoin is trying to hold near $17,000 despite deteriorating sentiment on stock market indices. Analyst firm Glassnode reported that the major cryptocurrency...
USDJPY retracted from major resistance at 137.50 which coincides with 200 SMA (red line) despite the fact that BoJ Gov. Kuroda brushed aside chance of...
Taiwan Semicondcutor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) will make a $40 billion investment in Arizona. The company's first customers are likely to be Apple...
Tuesday's trading session on the German market brings mixed sentiment among investors. The German DAX is currently experiencing moderate declines and...
Oil EU and G7 impose a price cap on Russian oil at $60 per barrels Agreement will be adjusted every two months to make sure price cap...
The RBA made its interest rate decision at 03:30 am GMT. The central bank raised rates to 3.1% from 2.85%, strengthening the Australian dollar in the FX...
US equity indices took a beating yesterday, with all major Wall Street benchmarks closing over 1% lower. Positive surprise in ISM data can be named as...
European indices set for flat opening Trade balance data from US and Canada, API report on oil stockpiles German industrial orders...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with all major Wall Street indices dropping over 1%. S&P 500 dropped 1.79%, Dow Jones moved...
European finished first session of the week lower, with DAX retreating 0.56% as disappointing economic data overshadowed news that more Chinese cities...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) shares plunged over 1.3% on Monday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the coffeehouse chain to hold from buy with a $106 price target....
Early in the session OIL.WTI jumped to $82.70 as the G7 price cap came into effect today and investors digested the latest OPEC+ decision and easing covid...
Société Générale issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the...
