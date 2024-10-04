BREAKING: Oil slides after Reuters report
OIL.WTI pulled away from major resistance around $80.00 as OPEC+ may maintain its current policy, according to Reuters. News agency cited five sources,...
A CFD összetett eszköz, és a tőkeáttétel miatt a hirtelen veszteség jelentős kockázatával jár. Ennél a szolgáltatónál a lakossági befektetői számlák 77%-án veszteség keletkezik a CFD-kereskedés során. Fontolja meg, hogy érti-e a CFD-k működését és hogy megengedheti-e magának a veszteség magas kockázatát.
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Bulls are continuing to buy U.S. casino stocks today. Thanks to the renewal of licenses in China's gambling capital, Macau, and JP Morgan's recommendation...
During yesterday's session we mentioned an interesting technical situation on the crude oil market. Looking at the OIL.WTI chart, the price tested...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 100.2 in November, from 102.5 in previous month, slightly above market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US2000 is testing major support United Parcel Service (UPS.US) rises after Deutsche...
GDP Growth Annualized in Canada decreased to 2.90% in the third quarter of 2022 from 3.20% in the second quarter. The Gross Domestic Product in Canada...
Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 10.0% YoY in November, from 10.4% YoY in previous month and below market estimates of 10.4%. Goods...
Oil Oil prices dropped at the beginning of this week amid a wave of anti-Covid protests in China Market hopes that in spite of a higher...
We are seeing a huge rebound today in both mainland Chinese index (CHNComp) and Hong-Kong index (HKComp) contracts. The increases come after China softened...
The second German trading session this week brings mixed sentiment around Germany's largest companies. Investors are mainly focused on Germany's...
Cryptocurrencies are trying to unwind the declines of recent days. Bitcoin's support at $16,000 has held up and today the bulls are taking the price...
German CPI inflation data for November is a key European macro reading of the day. Data for the whole of Germany will be released at 1:00 pm GMT and median...
Founded in 2006, Enphase Energy (ENPH.US) transformed the solar industry with revolutionary microinverter technology that converts sunlight into a safe,...
Yesterday we could hear a rather hawkish Christine Lagarde hinting at the need for further tightening. It is worth noting that inflation in the Eurozone...
EURCAD leaped higher yesterday and tested 38.2% retracement of the post-pandemic downward move in the 1.4065 area. Bulls failed to break above and the...
European indices set to open higher China does not change Covid approach German CPI data and Canadian GDP are highlights of the day Futures...
Awaited press conference of Chinese State Council turned out to be disappointment. In spite of some media chatter that Council may announce easing of Covid...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower with all major benchmark from Wall Street dropping more than 1%. S&P 500 dropped 1.54%, Dow...
European finished today's session lower, with DAX losing over 1.0%, mostly dragged down by oil, mining and industrial goods and services companies...
Az ország megváltoztatása hatással van a szabályozóhatóoság váltására