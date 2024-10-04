Algorand gains momentum in face off FIFA World Cup 📈
Although cryptocurrencies are under pressure, the main trends of 'seasonality' of speculative growth in the industry still apply. In this regard,...
A CFD összetett eszköz, és a tőkeáttétel miatt a hirtelen veszteség jelentős kockázatával jár. Ennél a szolgáltatónál a lakossági befektetői számlák 77%-án veszteség keletkezik a CFD-kereskedés során. Fontolja meg, hogy érti-e a CFD-k működését és hogy megengedheti-e magának a veszteség magas kockázatát.
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
MORE
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
MORE
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
MORE
Although cryptocurrencies are under pressure, the main trends of 'seasonality' of speculative growth in the industry still apply. In this regard,...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US500 below key resistance JD.com (JD.US) surges on better than expected earnings Three...
The FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup is scheduled to run from November 20 to December 18 this year. In the stadiums and in front of TVs we will be accompanied...
Producer prices in Canada rose sharply to 2.4% MoM in October, from flat reading in September and against market expectations of a 0.4%...
Gap (GPS.US) shares jumped more than 8% before the opening bell after the clothing and accessories retailer posted solid results for the third...
Javult a hangulat az európai piacokon a hét utolsó kereskedési napján, a DE30 is pluszban forog és újra...
EURUSD recovered from earlier losses and swung to a daily gain. Main currency pair was supported by a speech from ECB President Lagarde. Lagarde said that...
Oil took a beating yesterday, dropping over 3% on persisting fears that global economy is heading for a recession that will result in demand destruction....
European indices set for slightly higher opening Speeches from Fed and ECB members UK retail sales drop less than expected in October European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower following hawkish comments from Fed members. S&P 500 dropped 0.31%, Dow Jones moved...
European indices finished today's session mostly lower , with German Dax being the exception, boosted by a 7% jump in Siemens which posted...
Macy’s (M.US) stock jumped more than 13.0% on Wednesday after the upscale department store chain posted better-than-expected Q3 profit and revenue...
Nickel futures fell over 7.0% on Thursday, extending a 9% slump in the previous session after the London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Wednesday that the...
OIL.WTI price dropped more than 3.0%, extending yesterday's losses as demand concerns resurfaced as geopolitical tensions eased. NATO announced...
Today is full of speeches by Fed bankers. After James Bullard, it was time for comments from Loretta Mester, head of the Cleveland Federal Reserve. Mester...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas increased by 64 billion cubic feet for the week ended November...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Hawkish comment from FED Bullard weigh on market sentiment Kohl’s (KSS.US) stock...
Cryptocurrencies are clearly struggling to recover from recent declines, raising fears of another wave of sell-offs. Bitcoins are being withdrawn en masse...
St.Louis Federal Reserve chief James Bullard today shared his comments on monetary policy and the US economy: Bullard suggested that the Fed's...
Nézze meg a kereskedők hány százaléka tart jelenleg long és hány short pozíciót.
Az eszközök amelyek a legnagyobbat emelkedtek/zuhantak.
Gyors és egyszerű számlanyitás, próblája ki demó számlánkat és kezdjen el kereskedni percek alatt.Demó számla
Már van számlája? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
Ez az oldal sütiket használ. A sütik az Ön böngészőjében tárolt fájlok, amelyeket a legtöbb webhely az internetes élmény személyre szabásához használ. További információért tekintse meg Adatvédelmi Nyilatkozatunkat
Az „Összes elfogadása” gombra kattintva elfogadja a sütik tárolását az eszközén, a webhelyen való navigáció javítása, a webhelyhasználat elemzése és a marketing tevékenységeink támogatása érdekében.
Ez a csoport a weboldalunkhoz szükséges sütiket tartalmaz. Ezek olyan funkcióban vesznek részt, mint a nyelvi beállítások, a forgalomelosztás vagy a felhasználói munkamenet megtartása. Ezek a sütik nem tilthatók le.
|
Süti név
|
Leírás
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 11.
|adobe_unique_id
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|test_cookie
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|SESSID
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 2.
|__hssc
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2025. június 7.
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 17.
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|TS5b68a4e1027
|xtbLanguageSettings
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|countryIsoCode
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|TS5b68a4e1027
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2025. június 7.
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|_cfuvid
|_cfuvid
|xtbCookiesSettings
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|adobe_unique_id
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|__cfruid
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2025. június 7.
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 17.
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|Lejárati dátum 2025. június 7.
|test_cookie
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 1.
|_cfuvid
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|__cf_bm
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
Olyan eszközöket használunk, amelyek segítségével elemezhetjük oldalunk használatát. Az ilyen adatok segítségével tudjuk javítani a webszolgáltatásunk felhasználói élményét.
|
Süti név
|
Leírás
|_gid
|Lejárati dátum 2022. szeptember 9.
|_gat_UA-68597847-1
|Lejárati dátum 2022. szeptember 8.
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|Lejárati dátum 2022. szeptember 8.
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|_ga
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|UserMatchHistory
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 31.
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 31.
|__hstc
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 11.
|_vwo_uuid
|Lejárati dátum 2034. február 27.
|_vwo_ds
|Lejárati dátum 2024. május 30.
|_vwo_sn
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 1.
|_vis_opt_s
|Lejárati dátum 2024. június 9.
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|_ga
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|__hstc
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|UserMatchHistory
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 31.
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|Lejárati dátum 2024. március 31.
|_gcl_au
|Lejárati dátum 2024. december 9.
|_gcl_au
|Lejárati dátum 2024. december 9.
Ez a süti-csoport arra szolgál, hogy az Önt érdeklő témák hirdetéseit jelenítse meg. Továbbá lehetővé teszi marketingtevékenységeink nyomon követését, és segít mérni hirdetéseink teljesítményét.
|
Süti név
|
Leírás
|MUID
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_omappvp
|Lejárati dátum 2035. augusztus 23.
|_omappvs
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 10.
|_uetsid
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 11.
|_uetvid
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_fbp
|Lejárati dátum 2024. december 9.
|fr
|Lejárati dátum 2022. december 7.
|lang
|_ttp
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_ttp
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|hubspotutk
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|IDE
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 26.
|li_sugr
|Lejárati dátum 2024. május 30.
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|hubspotutk
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|_ttp
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_uetsid
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 11.
|_uetvid
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|IDE
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|MUID
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_fbp
|Lejárati dátum 2024. december 9.
|_tt_enable_cookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|_ttp
|Lejárati dátum 2025. október 5.
|li_sugr
|Lejárati dátum 2024. május 30.
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|guest_id_marketing
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|guest_id_ads
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|guest_id
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
|muc_ads
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
Ebből a csoportból származó sütik eltárolják az oldal használata során megadott beállításokat, így azok egy idő után már fognak megjelenni, amikor meglátogatja az oldalt.
|
Süti név
|
Leírás
|bcookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|lidc
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 11.
|lang
|bscookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 1.
|li_gc
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|bcookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. szeptember 10.
|lidc
|Lejárati dátum 2024. szeptember 11.
|bscookie
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 1.
|li_gc
|Lejárati dátum 2025. március 9.
|personalization_id
|Lejárati dátum 2026. szeptember 10.
Ez az oldal sütiket használ. A sütik az Ön böngészőjében tárolt fájlok, amelyeket a legtöbb webhely az internetes élmény személyre szabásához használ. További információért tekintse meg Adatvédelmi nyilatkozatunkat. A sütiket a "Beállítások" opcióra kattintva kezelheti. Ha elfogadja a sütik használatát, kattintson az „Összes elfogadása” gombra.
Az ország megváltoztatása hatással van a szabályozóhatóoság váltására