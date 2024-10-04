Ferrexpo drops 9% after halting operations
Shares of Ferrexpo (FXPO.UK), a Ukrainian iron-ore miner listed on the London Stock Exchange, are dropping over 9% today following a decision to halt operations....
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Initial considerations It is true that an airline is not a growth stock, however, the particularities of this sector and the good fundamentals, could...
The UK jobs report for August released this morning turned out to be better than the market had expected. Unemployment rate dropped from 3.6 to 3.5% while...
European indices set for flat opening A number of central bankers' set to speak Better-than-expected jobs data from UK European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower, following into footsteps of their European peers. S&P 500 dropped 0.75%, Dow Jones moved 0.32%...
European indices closed today's session in mixed moods, with the German DAX finishing almost flat as rising tensions between Russia-Ukraine tensions,...
Ford (F.US), General Motors (GM.US) - shares of both automakers fell 6.8% and 5.4% respectively after UBS downgrade. Investment banks believe that the...
USD remains the dominant force on the Forex market at the beginning of the new week. The dollar index strengthened for a fourth consecutive session...
Risk-off sentiment is again present at the start of this week, with equities once again under pressure while US dollar pressures the major currency pairs. EUR/USD...
US100 fell 1.4% on Monday as investors reassessed the outlook for monetary policy while awaiting a busy week for earnings reports and FOMC Minutes on Wednesday. ...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Chicago Fed President Charles L. Evans indicated that the Federal Reserve can 'relatively quickly' reduce inflation without a surge in unemployment...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US500 bounced off key support zone Tesla (TSLA.US) posted a record amount of deliveries...
BoE surprised the markets today with a decision to increase the limit of daily purchases of bonds as part of the emergency purchases, which is expected...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US) stock plunged over 7.5% before the opening bell after the EV maker decided to recall 13,000 cars because the fastener to the...
Cryptocurrencies showed resilience on Friday by cushioning well the declines in major stock market indices. Is this enough to trumpet an oversold and imminent...
Az Ukrajna elleni rakétatámadásokat árazzák az európai piacok A Sentix hangulatindexe a vártnál...
