Growth Stocks: Apple
The market and banks put pressure on Apple Apple (AAPL.US) has taken a hit from Bank of America (BofA), which recently downgraded the company from "Buy"...
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.US) stock rose sharply before the opening bell after Tesla competitor produced 7,363 cars in the third quarter, which is a...
Vételi hullám Európában A Rajna vízszintje normalizálódik Erős vételi hangulat uralkodott...
As criptomoedas estão a ganhar à medida que o sentimento sobre os principais índices melhora e a força do dólar...
Oil Media rumors suggest that OPEC+ may decide on an output cut that exceeds 1 million barrels per day, not including voluntary cuts Such...
Upbeat moods can be spotted all across the Old Continent on Tuesday with major stock market indices from Europe trading over 2% higher at press time. This...
The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised markets today with a smaller than expected rate hike. RBA hiked official cash rate by 25 basis points to 2.60%...
European indices set to open higher Factory orders and oil inventories data from US Fed members and ECB Lagarde scheduled to speak European...
US indices rallied yesterday and finished trading with big gains as markets shrugged off concerns over financial conditions of Credit Suisse. S&P...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session more than 0.5% higher as weak manufacturing data highlighted a looming global...
Peloton (PTON.US) stock jumped over 6% on Monday after the exercise-equipment producer announced that by the end of this year will install its bikes in...
Viasat is a California-based company that provides civilian and military land and satellite communications, internet and security systems. The company's...
One of the most important events during the past weekend was the presidential election in Brazil. The right-wing Bolsonaro defends his stool against the...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:0.5688 Target:0.5900 Stop:...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI surprisingly dropped to 50.9 in September, from 52.8 in the previous month and below analysts’ estimates of 52.2. New orders...
Today's session is being marked by an improvement in market sentiment. Risk assets are recovering, while the US dollar retreats. Daily Time Frame...
Silver price jumped over 7.0%, most since February 2021 as concerns regarding the financial condition of Credit Suisse and weakening US dollar and lower...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 50.9 in September from 52.8 in the previous month, and bellow analysts’ expectations of 52.2. Today’s...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US2000 bounced of key support zone Tesla (TSLA.US) announced disappointing deliveries figures US...
