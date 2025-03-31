Daily summary: USD stronger across the board after NFP
US labour market report tops expectations The US dollar jumps across the board Precious metals and tech stocks under pressure Friday...
Trump elnök azt tervezi, hogy április 2-án, az általa az USA „felszabadításának napjának” nevezett napon új vámok széles körét mutatja be. Az ezt az eseményt övező bizonytalanság táplálja...
Alacsonyabban kezdték a keddi kereskedést az amerikai részvényindexek. Az US500 már közel 0,85%-os mínuszban van, miután a Fehér Ház bejelentette a Kanadával szembeni kereskedelempolitika megváltoztatását....
Olaj: Az OPEC+ legutóbbi nyilatkozatában jelezte, hogy áprilistól folytatni kívánja a termelés növelését. A termelésnövelés célja, hogy több hónapon keresztül ellensúlyozza...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) released its Q2 results after Thursday’s session. The financial data surprised to the downside as the company lost $0.39...
Today’s US jobs data turned out to be a positive surprise indeed. The NFP report for July showed that the US economy added 943k jobs - above the...
NFP report is already behind us and market attention shifts to another key US report - CPI inflation for July. Will data help USD maintain gains from this...
NFP report for July tops expectations US long-end bond yields push higher after NFP beat Smalls caps outperform, tech stocks lag...
Today’s NFP report may have changed the outlook in terms of future Federal Reserve’s steps. The US economy added 943k jobs in July, the fastest...
The long-awaited US labour market data for July has just been released. The NFP report turned out to be a positive surprise. The data showed that...
European trading session has been rather calm so far. Major European indices post small gains while US futures hold near all-time highs. USD is the strongest...
Pluszban az európai tőzsdék A DE30 történelmi csúcsát közelíti Az Allianz 750 millió...
Gold continues to pullback from the upper limit of a recent trading range at 38.2% retracement of the upward move launched in early-March 2021 ($1,825...
European markets set to slightly higher Jobs data from the United States and Canada Cannabis companies Canopy Growth and Cronos report...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.60%, Dow Jones and Nasdaq added 0.78% each while Russell 2000 rallied 1.81% Moods...
European equities climb for fourth straight session Continuing claims hit new pandemic-era low US100 hit new all-time high European indices...
ViacomCBS (VIAC.US) stock surges more than 6.0% after the company posted solid quarterly results and announced it signed up the highest number of new streaming...
Weekly jobless claims declined further last week meeting Wall Street expectations, while longer-term unemployment signs showed improvement, the Labor Department...
Today Ethereum blockchain underwent major network adjustment, called London hard fork, also referred to as EIP-1559. This was the one of the most highly...
Weekly jobless claims fall in line with expectations Robinhood (HOOD.US) stock fell more than 10% after a four-day surge Moderna (MRNA.US) and ...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.385 million in the week ended July 31st, compared to the 0.400 million rise reported in...
Oil: Brent below $ 70 a barrel, WTI is trading around $ 68 a barrel Russia hopes Iran will join the OPEC + deal when the US lifts sanctions (positive...
The German benchmark index fluctuates between gains and losses on Thursday. D1 chart The DE30 has been moving in a short-term uptrend channel for...
