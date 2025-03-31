Bővebben
A CFD összetett eszköz, és a tőkeáttétel miatt a hirtelen veszteség jelentős kockázatával jár. Ennél a szolgáltatónál a lakossági befektetői számlák 74%-án veszteség keletkezik a CFD-kereskedés során. Fontolja meg, hogy érti-e a CFD-k működését és hogy megengedheti-e magának a veszteség magas kockázatát.

A CFD összetett eszköz, és a tőkeáttétel miatt a hirtelen veszteség jelentős kockázatával jár. Ennél a szolgáltatónál a lakossági befektetői számlák 74%-án veszteség keletkezik a CFD-kereskedés során. Fontolja meg, hogy érti-e a CFD-k működését és hogy megengedheti-e magának a veszteség magas kockázatát.

XTB Online Trading

Piaci hírek

Trump közelgő „felszabadítási napja” rekordszintre nyomja az aranyat 🔔

2025. március 31.

Trump elnök azt tervezi, hogy április 2-án, az általa az USA „felszabadításának napjának” nevezett napon új vámok széles körét mutatja be. Az ezt az eseményt övező bizonytalanság táplálja...

MORE

Az US500 visszatér az eladási hullámhoz 📉

2025. március 11.

Alacsonyabban kezdték a keddi kereskedést az amerikai részvényindexek. Az US500 már közel 0,85%-os mínuszban van, miután a Fehér Ház bejelentette a Kanadával szembeni kereskedelempolitika megváltoztatását....

MORE

Árupiaci összefoglaló - Olaj, földgáz, arany, kakaó (05.03.2025)

2025. március 5.

Olaj:   Az OPEC+ legutóbbi nyilatkozatában jelezte, hogy áprilistól folytatni kívánja a termelés növelését. A termelésnövelés célja, hogy több hónapon keresztül ellensúlyozza...

MORE

2021. augusztus 6.
2021. augusztus 5.

Piaci naptár

Piaci hangulat

Nézze meg a kereskedők hány százaléka tart jelenleg long és hány short pozíciót.

Top mozgások

Az eszközök amelyek a legnagyobbat emelkedtek/zuhantak.

Csatlakozzon az XTB Csoport több mint 1 000 000 ügyfeléhez a világ minden tájáról.

Kezdjen el kereskedni Töltse le az alkalmazást Töltse le az alkalmazást