Gold approaches major resistance
During today's session gold price bounced off recent lows above the $1,800 an ounce mark, a level not seen since December 2022. Upward move gained...
A CFD összetett eszköz, és a tőkeáttétel miatt a hirtelen veszteség jelentős kockázatával jár. Ennél a szolgáltatónál a lakossági befektetői számlák 77%-án veszteség keletkezik a CFD-kereskedés során. Fontolja meg, hogy érti-e a CFD-k működését és hogy megengedheti-e magának a veszteség magas kockázatát.
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock rose sharply before the US open as the video conferencing specialists posted better than expected financial results for the fourth...
Meta Platforms (META.US) has announced the launch of a team to develop AI-based products for WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. The company is investing...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index decreased to 102.9 in February, from the previous month's 107.1 and wel below market expectations...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower BofA takes into consideration that FED may raise rates to 6.0% Target (TGT.US) under...
Investment thesis Taking advantage of the battery of business data and the current macroeconomic context, we will explore in our next analysis the situation...
The Canadian economy stagnated at0.0% in latest quarter, following a 0.7% growth in Q3. On an annualized basis the economy decreased to...
The Baltic Dry Index soared to 5-week highs and has risen more than 80% in the past 7 days The increases were fueled by iron ore shipments to China,...
Oil: Saudi Arabia plans to increase oil export prices for deliveries to Asia Russia halts pipeline oil flows to Poland In spite...
Alig mozdulnak az európai tőzsdék A DE30 pihenőt tart a tegnapi megugrás után A Bayer közel 5%-o...
The British pound caught a bid yesterday with GBPUSD jumping back above the 1.20 mark after last week's pullback. Euphoria related to the Brexit deal,...
Flash CPI reports for February from France and Spain were released today at 7:45 am GMT and 8:00 am GMT, respectively. Expectations were for a slight acceleration...
European indices set for flat opening Flash CPI data for February from France and Spain Conference Board consumer confidence index...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 jumped 0.31%, Dow Jones added 0.22% and Nasdaq moved 0.63% higher. Russell...
European indices finished the first session of the week higher, with the DAX adding 1.13%, boosted by tech, travel and leisure stocks. Commerzbank...
Fisker (FSR.US) rose sharply on Monday after the EV maker confirmed that the deliveries of SUV Ocean models will be launched in spring. Company also upholds...
Shares of companies which operate on the uranium market, including Cameco (CCJ.US), Denison Mines (DNN.US) or Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US), which is the...
EUR appreciated strongly against USD during the European session, however bullish momentum lost its steam in the evening as markets digested fresh comments...
Major Wall Street initiatives launched today's trading in upbeat moods, however moods soured later in the session partially due to Fed's Jefferson...
