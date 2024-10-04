OIL.WTI erases early gains
OIL.WTI failed to uphold bullish momentum and is set to end the week over 2% lower as worries of the Chinese pandemic situation and reports of a high price...
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Despite thinner liquidity conditions US30 kept moving higher and bulls managed to break major resistance at 34330 pts, where August 2022 highs are located....
Meta Platforms' shares are under pressure as investors in the struggling 2022 haven't shared Mark Zuckerberg's enthusiasm around growing spending...
The Canadian dollar strengthened recently against the US dollar after BoC Gov. Macklem said in testimony at the House of Commons that inflation remains...
The US Thanksgiving holiday is slowly coming to an end and liquidity conditions are expected to return to normal after the weekend. Next week will see...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US100 approaches major support Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) faces inventory problems Three...
Activision Blizzard (ATVI.US) stock fell over 3% in premarket after Politico reported yesterday that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will likely to...
Aluminium price fell below $2,400 per ton level, erasing some of the recent gains which were sparked by speculations that top consumer China may...
Looking at the chart of Litecoin on the H4 interval, we can observe an interesting technical situation. After the recent strong upward movement, a correction...
Mynaric (M0Y.DE) is operating in industrial laser communications business, producing optical communication terminals for the space, aerospace and...
Recent media speculation has been confirmed today with an announcement from People's Bank of China. Chinese central bank decided to lower reserve requirement...
Revision of German GDP report for Q3 2022 turned out to be a positive surprise with data being revised higher. German growth reached 0.4% QoQ in Q3 2022,...
Az európai indexek magasabban nyitnak Magasabbra módosították a német Q3 GDP-t Rövidebb amerikai...
Az ázsiai-csendes-óceáni indexek ma vegyesen kereskedtek. A Nikkei 0,3%-ot esett, a Kospi és a Nifty 50 0,1%-ot csökkent,...
European indices extended gains for a third session Thursday, with DAX added 0.78% to 14,547, the highest since June 7th after the latest data showed...
NATGAS prices pulled further away from a 9-week high of $8.20 USD hit in the previous session on a smaller-than-expected draw in inventories last week...
Cash session on Wall Street did not take place today as investors from the US are celebrating Thanksgiving day, however futures markets will continue to...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Isabel Schnabel from the European Central Bank commented on the current monetary policy of the euro area: The price pressure is unlikely to ease...
