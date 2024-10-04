Robinhood shares crash 📉 Fallen crypto exchange FTX still has stake in company?
Shares of Robinhood (HOOD.US), a company that offers a popular cryptocurrency trading platform, lost 20% yesterday and are trading lower today before the...
A CFD összetett eszköz, és a tőkeáttétel miatt a hirtelen veszteség jelentős kockázatával jár. Ennél a szolgáltatónál a lakossági befektetői számlák 77%-án veszteség keletkezik a CFD-kereskedés során. Fontolja meg, hogy érti-e a CFD-k működését és hogy megengedheti-e magának a veszteség magas kockázatát.
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Disney (DIS.US) shares are losing ahead of the Wall Street open amid lower-than-expected revenue from key business segments, rising costs and lowered forecasts....
Wednesday's session on European markets brings mixed sentiment among investors. Today, investors' attention is focused on the Midterms results...
The votes are still being counted, but we are already seeing a very interesting clash for seats in the Senate and the House of Representatives. It turns...
Meta Platforms (META.US) is trading over 3% higher in premarket today after confirming earlier reports on massive lay-offs. Shares of the company gained...
FedEx (FDX.US), a US courier and logistics company, warned about deteriorating demand outlook yesterday. Mike Lenz, company's CFO, said that the company...
The cryptocurrency market reacted with panic to collapse of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, FTX. FTX owner Sam Bankman-Fried's...
Early results from US midterm elections suggest that Republicans will get control over the House while Democrats will have control over the Senate. Such...
European indices set to open little changed Democrats seen retaining control over Senate, Republicans to take House Earnings reports...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. It was the third consecutive day of gains on Wall Street. S&P 500 gained 0.56%, Dow Jones...
The mid-term election in the US will take place today with Republicans expected to take over both houses of Congress. Statistically, after the...
Upbeat sentiment caused by news that news that Binance will acquire FTX to cover a liquidity crunch at the latter did not last very long. Binance Chief...
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO.US) lost over 10.0% during today's session after the videogame lowered its financial outlook for the year. Company's...
Today, Americans will be heading the polls in order to choose their candidates for Congress and local authorities. Of course, the most intense fight will...
BinanceCoin (BNB) cryptocurrency reacted euphorically to reports that Binance absorbed one of its main competitors, the FTX exchange: If the acquisition...
Alameda Research and FTX exchange owner, Sam Bankman-Fried reported on Twitter that the FTX has finally come to an agreement with Binance regarding...
Major Wall Street indices rose on Tuesday as the market digested a slew of weak earnings reports and now await for the outcome of the US midterm elections...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing mounting losses, and the oil to the fire has been provided by the news that the FTX exchange has halted withdrawals....
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Midterm election in the US TripAdvisor (TRIP.US) stock plunges on weak quarterly earnings Major...
