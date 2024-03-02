Why become an XTB partner?

Stay ahead of your competition by offering something new and innovative to your clients. The more they trade with us, the more commission you’ll earn as our Partner. See more details below on what sets us apart from the rest.

The most advanced trading platform

Our powerful trading platform, xStation, is one of the most technologically superior platforms on the market with an ultra fast execution speed. It also boasts advanced charting and technical analysis tools, bulk order closing, and an integrated audio feed that provides market commentary on breaking news.



Take advantage of the excellent features xStation has to offer and earn money by referring clients to XTB.

Professional reporting

Join XTB as a Partner and receive information on clients’ trading activity and earned rebates – not only in the form of aggregated statistics,but also on a single transaction level.