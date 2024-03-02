Partnerships
Why become an XTB partner?
Stay ahead of your competition by offering something new and innovative to your clients. The more they trade with us, the more commission you’ll earn as our Partner. See more details below on what sets us apart from the rest.
The most advanced trading platform
Our powerful trading platform, xStation, is one of the most technologically superior platforms on the market with an ultra fast execution speed. It also boasts advanced charting and technical analysis tools, bulk order closing, and an integrated audio feed that provides market commentary on breaking news.
Take advantage of the excellent features xStation has to offer and earn money by referring clients to XTB.
Professional reporting
Join XTB as a Partner and receive information on clients’ trading activity and earned rebates – not only in the form of aggregated statistics,but also on a single transaction level.
Support
Use our professional support at any stage of our collaboration in your language. We speak English, Spanish, French, Chinese, Arabic, Polish and Russian.
Become our Partner
Regulations
In some jurisdictions, referring clients can be regarded as regulated activity and may require the Partner to have the necessary regulatory authorisation. It is your duty as a Partner to ensure that you only carry out activities and provide services in accordance with your local rules and regulations. To find out whether or not you need to be authorised in your particular jurisdiction, you should contact your local Financial Regulator.