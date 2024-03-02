XTB Online Trading
How to register? Questions & Answers Login Join now
Back to mainpage
How to register? Questions & Answers

Frequently Asked Questions

Step 1. To see the stats for each campaign you are promoting, go to Reports and select Campaign Report.

Step 2. Here you may use the Campaign and Time Filter. 

Step 3. You'll see all the statistics available for your campaigns, like impressions, unique impressions, visits, leads, clients, etc.

There are some possible reasons why your documents have been rejected.

1. You may have an issue with your documents.

  • All data should be fully visible and readable.
  • The document should be not older than 3 months and the address should match the address of the Partner provided on PSO.
  • If you add a photo of a document all 4 corners must be visible.

2. We don’t accept 3rd party data on documents.

3. Your personal details in your account should be the same as in the document provided as proof.

4. Your document might not be one of the accepted by XTB docs, as per the Doc Checklist.

Step 1. To change your email address, click on your name in the top right corner and choose My Profile.

Step 2. In the Personal Information tab, click on the blue make changes button next to your email address. After editing your email, you will receive the SMS code and confirmation via email.

Step 1. To check your current remuneration, click on your name in the top right corner and choose the tab My profile.

Step 2. In the tab Documents, you can see your current rates, countries per group of remuneration, and a list of forbidden countries.

 

Step 1. To check your T&M, click on your name in the top right corner and choose the tab My profile.

Step 2. Choose the Documents tab. Here you can see T&C, Privacy Policy, and Legal Training.

Step 1. To change your personal data, click on your name in the top right corner and choose the tab My profile.

Step 2. Here you can change all your personal information including your name, surname, email address, personal address, and company data. Click on the blue button Change in the field where changes must be done. Changes in your personal data and address data must be confirmed by uploading the documents.

No, unfortunately, this information is irreversible for technical reasons. If you need to change the account type from natural to legal or reverse, please let your Partnership Manager know and create a new account.

Step 1. To see the leads, SQLs, accounts, and clients provided by you, choose the Report tab and open the Lead/Client report.

Step 2. In this report, you can review all leads and clients you provided.

Step 1. To verify the amount of commission you earn for specific clients, go to the Reports tab and choose Commission Report.

Step 2. This report shows the amount of commission you earn for each customer. Here you also see the type of instrument the client traded. In the column Payable, you can check when the commission will be paid.

I. Step 1. If you forgot your password and were unable to log in to your account, please click Forgot password below the login form.

Step 2. Next, enter your email to receive a link to reset your password. Please note that the provided link will expire within three hours. Once you open the link, you will be able to create a new password.

Step 3. To confirm your new password, you will also receive an SMS code.

II.  Step 1. If you want to update your password, select your name in the top right corner and go to My Profile.

Step 2. Select the Security tab and click on the blue button Change in the Password section.

 

Please open your dashboard and scroll down to find your Partnership Manager's contact information. On the right, you will see your PM's contact information.

Step 1. To get an affiliate link, go to the Marketing Tools tab and select Link Generator.

Step 2. Select the campaign from the marketing campaigns list and then choose the language. If the campaign is not available in your language, please contact your Partnership Manager.

 

 

Step 1. To get the Geolink, go to the Marketing Tools tab and choose the needed campaign from a list. Open this campaign with the left button of your mouse. 

Step 2. Choose the Generate link under the Geolink section and copy/paste the link that was generated.

Step 1. To get the affiliate link, go to Marketing Tools and choose the needed campaign from the list. Open this campaign with the left button of your mouse.

Step 2. Select the needed banner/video/animation and click Preview.

Step 3. There are 3 ways to use this marketing material:

  •  Save Image
  • Generate URL  
  • Generate HTML script

Geolink is a link which adjusts the destination URL on the basis of the visitor's country.
To see if your affiliate link is working, open the generated affiliation link in the incognito tab. In the URL link, you will see your partner id number. That means that your link has been generated correctly. In addition, you can check your visits/conversions via your link in the campaign report.

Step 1. To create an HTML code, go to Marketing Tools and choose the needed campaign from the list.

Step 2. Choose a banner from the list and click the blue button on a banner Generate HTML.

Step 3.  Next, copy the code below and apply it to your website. The HTML script will be split into two sections: head and body. Please embed the HTML script accordingly.

This may occur for a number of reasons:

  • This lead/client could finish the registration through another affiliate link.
  • The client has not completed registration.
  • Registration takes over 30 days to complete. The expiration date of cookies is 30 days. This means the client has 30 days to complete the registration since the affiliation link is opened.

If you have any doubts or questions about tracking and statistics, please reach out to your PM.

Step 1. To withdraw the generated commission, go to the dashboard and click on the Pay out button in your wallet.

Step 2. Choose the bank to which you want to make a withdrawal and request payment. Here you can also activate/deactivate automated payments.

Step 1. To add a bank account, select your name in the top right corner and go to My Profile.


Step 2. Next, select the Bank Account tab and click on the green button to add a new bank account.

 Step 3. Here you can add your bank details as well as your bank account confirmation.

There are some possible reasons why your bank account wasn’t accepted.

1. You may have an issue with your documents.

  • All data should be fully visible and readable.
  • The document should not be older than 3 months and the address should match the address of the Partner provided on PSO.
  • If you add a photo of a document all 4 corners must be visible.

2. We don't accept payment service providers. We only accept bank accounts from banks with banking licenses and Revolut.

3. We don't accept digital wallets.

4. The owner's name of the bank account is different from the name in your PSO account. The owner of the bank account should be our Partner (Company or Natural Person).

Affiliates are paid on a monthly basis up to the 15th of every month. For example, affiliates generating revenue in January will receive their payments until 15th February. The minimum threshold for withdrawal is 100$.

Step 1. To find your invoices click on the Pay out button in your wallet on the Dashboard and select the tab Payout history.

Step 2. This list will show you all your invoices.

 

Join our partnership program and earn up to 600$ CPA.

Join now
Join our partnership program and earn up to 600$ CPA.

Contact us

XTB Services Ltd

Pikioni 10, Building: Highsight Rentals Ltd, 3075, Limassol, Cyprus
Office
partnership.me@xtb.com

XTB International Limited

35 Barrack Road, 3rd Floor, Belize City, Belize, C.A
Office
partnership.me@xtb.com

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator