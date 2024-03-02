XTB Online Trading
How to register? Questions & Answers Login Join now
back to xtb.com
How to register? Questions & Answers

Let's grow together

Join XTB Partnerships, more than just an affiliate program.

XTB clients

1 milion+

Branches

10+

Trading Instruments

5900+

Including ETFs, Commodities, Indices, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies

How it works

You are only three easy steps away from growing your business

  • 1

    Register

    Fill up the form and join to our affiliation programme.

  • 2

    Set up campaign

    Use our tool to set up marketing campaign and start to promote products

  • 3

    Receive commission

    Convert your traffic and receive high commissions!

Are you in the finance or investing business? We’re looking for you!

Take advantage of your audience, no matter what kind of online business you’re in.

Finance portals

Do you have a financial news page and provide regular market information to your audience? Let’s prepare some articles, reviews and interviews together! We are sure that among your readers there are potential XTB clients.

Read more about our program on Q&A Join now

Trading schools

“Investing in knowledge always brings the greatest profit” For XTB providing education is one of the most important values. We work with the best educators on the market. If you provide trading courses, mentoring sessions or e-books to people who want to learn how to invest we should work together.

Read more about our program on Q&A Join now

Influencers

Do you have recognition, significant reach, knowledge, and experience in financial markets? Close cooperation with us will allow you to leverage your potential with tailor-made marketing strategy. We have many years of experience in this area and we always focus on high-quality content.

Read more about our program on Q&A Join now

Social media pages

Do you run a successful social media profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or any other? XTB understands the value of social media nowadays. We are a reliable partner that will provide you with regular campaigns and content relevant to your activity and audience.

Read more about our program on Q&A Join now

Others

Do you run other activities related to the financial market that are not described here? No worries, at XTB we are open to any ideas. Register and let’s grow together.

Read more about our program on Q&A Join now

Are you in the finance or investing business? We’re looking for you!

Take advantage of your audience, no matter what kind of online business you’re in.

Do you have a financial news page and provide regular market information to your audience? Let’s prepare some articles, reviews and interviews together! We are sure that among your readers there are potential XTB clients. Read more about our program on Q&A

Join now

“Investing in knowledge always brings the greatest profit” For XTB providing education is one of the most important values. We work with the best educators on the market. If you provide trading courses, mentoring sessions or e-books to people who want to learn how to invest we should work together. Read more about our program on Q&A

Join now

Do you have recognition, significant reach, knowledge, and experience in financial markets? Close cooperation with us will allow you to leverage your potential with tailor-made marketing strategy. We have many years of experience in this area and we always focus on high-quality content. Read more about our program on Q&A

Join now

Do you run a successful social media profile on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or any other? XTB understands the value of social media nowadays. We are a reliable partner that will provide you with regular campaigns and content relevant to your activity and audience. Read more about our program on Q&A

Join now

Do you run other activities related to the financial market that are not described here? No worries, at XTB we are open to any ideas. Register and let’s grow together. Read more about our program on Q&A

Join now

Why XTB

Let your audience benefit from the latest trading technology by providing them cutting edge trading tools

Build up an effective marketing strategy with your dedicated, partnership manager

Close the maximum of your deals thanks to our sales representatives speaking in local languages

COMING SOON

Gather your audience interest with data-driven, regular, high-quality campaigns

Meet your client's needs and build your personal brand with joint educational campaigns

Payment plans

In our basic CPA payment plan, your remuneration per referred clients depends on three qualification factors:

  • Min deposit 400 USD
  • The country of origin of your clients affects the amount of remuneration. We divided the countries into three groups. To find out the rate for each group, see the table. To check the amount of CPA you will receive for a given country, use the search engine below.
  • The CPA varies depending on whether your clients' first closed transaction will be FX/CMD/IND, Crypto CFDs or Stocks and ETFs. To check it please see the table.
  • CPA remuneration is not available for clients from Romania, Spain, Portugal and Poland.

Rates for CPA

Group 1 Group 2 Group 3
FX/CMD/IND 600 USD 300 USD 200 USD
Crypto 400 USD 200 USD 130 USD
Stocks & ETFs 50 USD 30 USD 20 USD
FX/CMD/IND
Group 1
600 USD
 Group 2
300 USD
 Group 3
200 USD
Crypto
Group 1
400 USD
 Group 2
200 USD
 Group 3
130 USD
Stocks & ETFs
Group 1
50 USD
 Group 2
30 USD
 Group 3
20 USD

We charge a commission for transactions performed by our clients on CFD instruments, in our basic SpreadShare remuneration payment plan we simply share the commission percentage with you

  • IMPORTANT: The remuneration is allowed only for partners outside the EU region and for non European clients!

Basic renumeration

All countries 20%

Join our partnership program and earn up to 600$ CPA.

Contact us

XTB Services Ltd

Pikioni 10, Building: Highsight Rentals Ltd, 3075, Limassol, Cyprus
Office
partnership.me@xtb.com

XTB International Limited

35 Barrack Road, 3rd Floor, Belize City, Belize, C.A
Office
partnership.me@xtb.com

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator