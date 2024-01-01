XTB Online Trading
Často kladené otázky

Ak chcete zobraziť štatistiky pre každú propagovanú kampaň, prejdite do časti Reports a vyberte položku Campaign report. Tu môžete použiť filter kampaní a filter údajov. Uvidíte všetky štatistiky dostupné pre vaše kampane, ako napríklad zobrazenia, jedinečné zobrazenia, leads, atď.

Existuje niekoľko možných dôvodov, prečo boli vaše dokumenty zamietnuté.

 

1. Možno máte problém s dokumentmi.

 

  • Všetky údaje by mali byť úplne viditeľné a čitateľné.

  • Dokument by nemal byť starší ako 3 mesiace a jeho adresa by mala zodpovedať adrese partnera uvedenej v záväzku platobnej služby.

  • Ak pridávate fotografiu dokumentu, musia byť viditeľné všetky 4 rohy.   

 

2. Údaje tretích strán na dokumentoch neakceptujeme.

 

3. Vaše osobné údaje na účte by mali byť rovnaké ako v doklade predloženom ako dôkaz.

 

4. Váš dokument nemusí byť jedným z dokumentov akceptovaných spoločnosťou XTB podľa kontrolného zoznamu dokumentov.

Ak chcete zmeniť svoju e-mailovú adresu, kliknite na svoje meno v pravom hornom rohu a vyberte položku My profile. Na karte Osobné údaje kliknite na modré tlačidlo Make changes vedľa vašej e-mailovej adresy. Po úprave e-mailu dostanete kód SMS a potvrdenie e-mailom.
Ak chcete zmeniť svoje osobné údaje, kliknite na svoje meno v pravom hornom rohu a vyberte kartu My profile. Tu môžete zmeniť všetky svoje osobné údaje vrátane mena, priezviska, e-mailovej adresy, osobnej adresy a informácií o spoločnosti. Kliknite na modré tlačidlo Make changes v poli, v ktorom potrebujete vykonať zmeny. Zmeny osobných údajov a adresy je potrebné potvrdiť nahraním dokumentov.
Ak chcete skontrolovať svoj aktuálny plán odmien, kliknite na svoje meno v pravom hornom rohu a vyberte kartu Documents. Na tejto karte môžete zobraziť svoje aktuálne sadzby, krajiny podľa skupín odmien a zoznam zakázaných krajín.
Ak chcete zobraziť svoje podmienky, kliknite na svoje meno v pravom hornom rohu a vyberte kartu Documents. Tu si môžete pozrieť podmienky, zásady ochrany osobných údajov a právne školenia.
Nie, tieto informácie sa z technických dôvodov nedajú vrátiť. Ak potrebujete zmeniť typ účtu z fyzického na právny alebo naopak, informujte o tom svojho partnership manažéra a vytvorte si nový účet.
Ak chcete zobraziť Vami poskytnuté leady, SQL, účty a klientov, vyberte kartu Report a otvorte report Lead/Client. V tejto časti môžete zobraziť všetky leady a klientov, ktorých ste poskytli.

Ak chcete skontrolovať výšku provízie, ktorú ste získali pre konkrétnych klientov, prejdite na kartu Reports a vyberte položku Comission report. Táto správa zobrazuje výšku provízie, ktorú ste získali pre každého klienta. Zobrazí sa v nej aj typ nástroja, s ktorým klient obchodoval. V stĺpci Payable  môžete skontrolovať, kedy bude provízia vyplatená.

•If you forgot your password and were unable to log in to your account, please click Forgot password below the login form. Next, enter your email to receive a link to reset your password. Please note that the provided link will expire within three hours. Once you open the link, you will be able to create a new password. To confirm your new password, you will also receive an SMS code.•If you want to update your passport, select your name in the top right corner and go to My Profile. Select the Security tab and click on the blue button Change in the Password section.

Otvorte si ovládací panel a prejdite nadol, kde nájdete kontaktné údaje svojho partnership manažéra. Kontaktné údaje vášho PM sa zobrazia vpravo.

Ak chcete nájsť svoje ID číslo, kliknite na svoje meno v pravom hornom rohu a prejdite na kartu Môj profil. Svoje ID partnera nájdete v sekcii Osobné informácie.

Štítok na sledovanie je prispôsobený štítok, ktorý funguje ako značka na zlepšenie možností sledovania. Umožňuje používateľom identifikovať a monitorovať prevádzku z rôznych zdrojov. 
Štítky na sledovanie možno použiť vo viacerých situáciách na zlepšenie monitorovania a analýzy návštevnosti:
Partneri pôsobia ako agentúry a zo svojho účtu v službe PSO spravujú niekoľko vydavateľov, pre ktorých vytvárajú marketingové materiály.
Partner môže pre každého vydavateľa vytvoriť samostatný sledovací štítok. To partnerovi umožňuje kontrolovať návštevnosť pochádzajúcu od každého influencera osobitne.
Partneri umiestňujú viacero materiálov na tú istú stránku a chcú rozlišovať návštevnosť generovanú konkrétnymi marketingovými materiálmi na konkrétnych kartách.
Priradením rôznych sledovacích štítkov ku každému materiálu môžu partneri identifikovať a analyzovať, ktoré materiály alebo karty generujú väčšiu návštevnosť. 

Ak chcete získať partnerský odkaz, prejdite na kartu Marketingové nástroje a vyberte položku Link Generator. V zozname marketingových kampaní vyberte kampaň a potom vyberte jazyk. Ak kampaň nie je k dispozícii vo vašom jazyku, obráťte sa na manažéra partnerstva.

Ak chcete získať Geolink, prejdite na kartu Marketingové nástroje a zo zoznamu vyberte požadovanú kampaň. Túto kampaň otvorte kliknutím ľavým tlačidlom myši na ňu. V časti Geolink vyberte položku Generovať odkaz a skopírujte/vložte vygenerovaný odkaz.

Ak chcete získať partnerský odkaz, prejdite do časti Marketing Tools a zo zoznamu vyberte požadovanú kampaň. Túto kampaň otvoríte kliknutím na ľavé tlačidlo myši. Vyberte požadovaný banner/video/animáciu a kliknite na tlačidlo Preview. 

Tento marketingový materiál môžete použiť tromi spôsobmi:

  • Uložiť ako obrázok

  •  Generovanie adresy URL

  •  Generovanie skriptu HTML

Geolink je odkaz, ktorý upravuje cieľovú adresu URL na základe krajiny návštevníka.

Ak chcete zistiť, či váš partnerský odkaz funguje, otvorte vygenerovaný partnerský odkaz v anonymnom okne. V adrese URL odkazu sa zobrazí vaše partnerské identifikačné číslo. To znamená, že váš odkaz bol vygenerovaný správne.  Okrem toho môžete v prehľade kampane skontrolovať návštevy/konverzie prostredníctvom vášho odkazu.

Ak chcete vytvoriť kód HTML, prejdite do časti Marketing tools a zo zoznamu vyberte požadovanú kampaň. Vyberte banner zo zoznamu a kliknite na modré tlačidlo na banneri Generate HTML. Potom skopírujte nižšie uvedený kód a použite ho na svojej webovej stránke. Skript HTML bude rozdelený na dve časti: hlavičku a telo. Vložte príslušný skript HTML.

This may occur for a number of reasons. • This lead/client could finish the registration through another affiliate link. • The client has not completed registration. • Registration takes over 30 days to complete. The expiration date of cookies is 30 days. This means the client has 30 days to complete the registration since the affiliation link is opened. If you have any doubts or questions about tracking and statistics, please reach out to your PM.

Ak si chcete vybrať vygenerovanú províziu, prejdite na ovládací panel a kliknite na tlačidlo Pay out v peňaženke. Vyberte banku, do ktorej chcete vybrať peniaze, a požiadajte o platbu.

Tu môžete tiež aktivovať/deaktivovať automatické platby.

Ak chcete pridať bankový účet, vyberte svoje meno v pravom hornom rohu a prejdite do časti My profile. Potom vyberte kartu Bank account a kliknutím na zelené tlačidlo pridajte nový bankový účet. Tu môžete pridať svoje bankové údaje a potvrdenie bankového účtu.

Existuje niekoľko možných dôvodov, prečo váš bankový účet nebol prijatý.

 

1. Je možné, že máte problém s dokumentmi. 

 

  • Všetky údaje by mali byť úplne viditeľné a čitateľné.

  • Dokument by nemal byť starší ako 3 mesiace a adresa by sa mala zhodovať s adresou partnera uvedenou v záväzku platobnej služby.

  • Ak pridávate fotografiu dokumentu, musia byť viditeľné všetky 4 rohy.

 

2. Neakceptujeme poskytovateľov platobných služieb. Prijímame len bankové účty od licencovaných bánk a Revolut.

3. Neakceptujeme digitálne peňaženky.  

4. Meno majiteľa bankového účtu sa líši od mena na vašom účte PSO. Majiteľom bankového účtu by mal byť náš partner (firma alebo fyzická osoba).

Partnerom sa vypláca mesačne do 15. dňa v mesiaci. Napríklad partneri, ktorí dosiahli príjem v januári, dostanú svoje platby do 15. februára. Minimálna hranica pre platbu je 100 USD.
Svoje faktúry nájdete kliknutím na tlačidlo Pay out v peňaženke na ovládacom paneli a výberom karty Payout history. V tomto zozname sa zobrazia všetky vaše faktúry.

