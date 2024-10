DE40: DAX loses its growth momentum after ECB rate cut

ECB lowers interest rates by 25 bp

DAX loses its early-day momentum

Bayer successfully defends Roundup product in US Philadelphia court

European markets are experiencing high volatility following the ECB's announcement of a 25 basis point interest rate cut. Despite a positive opening, many indices are losing momentum: Germany's DAX is currently flat, while Spain's IBEX35 (+0.45%) and Poland's WIG20 (+1.5%) are gaining. However, France's CAC40 (-0.3%), Britain's FTSE 100 (-0.15%), and Italy's FTSE MIB (-0.4%) are in the red.

Volatility observed on European markets (intraday). Source: xStation5

DE40

DAX, represented by the DE40 contract, is giving up most of today's gains following the ECB's decision. While the index remains above the 50-period EMA (dark purple), a test of the 20-period EMA will be crucial for its future dynamics. A breakout above this level, coupled with a favorable market sentiment, could signal a return to recent highs.

Source: xStation5

Company News: