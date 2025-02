Reggeli összefoglaló (06.02.2025)

Gold remains at record-high levels, gaining 0.10% today to 2,870 USD per ounce. Silver is seeing even larger gains, rising 0.15% to 32.30 USD.

In the cryptocurrency market, we are observing a slight rebound following yesterday’s late-day declines. The drop in Bitcoin yesterday was not triggered by a single factor and occurred in a backdrop of gains on Wall Street. This divergence in sentiment yesterday is likely the reason for today’s recovery.