Reggeli összefoglaló
Az ázsiai-csendes-óceáni térség indexei csökkentek az új hét első kereskedési napján....
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
A Líbiából történő ellátás visszatérése Az olaj tegnap este óta erősen visszaesett, miután az ország mindkét kormánya arról számolt be, hogy Líbiában ideiglenes jegybankelnököt...
The last trading session of the week saw rallies in European stock market benchmarks. Germany's DAX booked nearly 0.4% gains today and remained...
Wheat is the strongest gainer among agricultural commodities today. There are at least several reasons for the increases. Analysts are not convinced that,...
The Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings are over, but June's marathon of central bank decisions isn't over yet! Next week, on Thursday, investors will have...
Sub-orbital travel company Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) is set to begin commercial services later this month, after 19 years in business - a series of ups...
The major U.S. indices started the session in mixed moods but the University of Michigan data reading supported the bulls. However the last Friday...
16:00 US, University of Michigan data: Consumer Sentiment: Current: 63.9. expected 60.2, previously 59.2 Expectations Index: Currently: 61.3; expected:...
Adobe shares are up by 4.55% today to $512 after the company reported record revenue in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, reaching $4.82...
The prospect of further policy tightening by the ECB does not deter bulls The mood in Europe is supported by the strength of both U.S. and Asian indices,...
Dax on a new ATH! Investors react to possible spike in volatility due to the "day of the three witches" RBC analysts comment...
Netherlands (16.06.2023): Binance has stopped its operations in the Netherlands after failing to secure a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license....
Christopher J. Waller of the Fed commented today on the US monetary policy situation. From Waller's overall message, one can infer that there will...
EUR jumped in the early afternoon following comments from Pierre Wunsch, chief of Belgian central bank and ECB member. Wunsch said that ECB rate hikes...
The Nasdaq 100 index (US100) closed at its highest level in 14 months, with a gain of over 1%. Recent rally is fueled by AI boom and easing CPI data Nasdaq...
European indices are opening higher University of Michigan data: Consumer sentiment and inflation expectations HICP inflation for the Eurozone After...
Today, investors learned a lot about key data from the US economy. Overall, the data came mixed, with slight slowdowns visible in some sectors/regions...
Natural gas prices are gaining as the EIA inventory reading indicated 84 bcf versus 94 bcf expected and 104 bcf Additionally, gains are supported...
The manufacturing sector in the United States presented a mixed picture in June 2023, according to the latest Empire State Manufacturing Index and Philadelphia...
Norway's Opera (OPRA.US) is a company that offers web browsers for PCs and mobile devices. Its shares have risen nearly 600% since the bottom in October...
