There are some possible reasons why your documents have been rejected. 1. You may have an issue with your documents. •All data should be fully visible and readable. •The document should be not older than 3 months and the address should match the address of the Partner provided on PSO. •If you add a photo of a document all 4 corners must be visible. 2. We don’t accept 3rd party data on documents. 3. Your personal details in your account should be the same as in the document provided as proof. 4. Your document might not be one of the accepted by XTB docs, as per the Doc Checklist.