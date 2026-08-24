Chart of the Day: Trump drives the Canadian dollar sell-off (24.08.2026)

The week has begun with relatively low volatility in the currency market. An exception is the Canadian dollar, which is weakening against the US dollar today by over 0.4%.
Figure 1: G10 Currency Dashboard (24.06.2026)
Source: XTB Research, 24.08.2026
Where can the reasons for such a move be found?
Return of the Trade War
Talks regarding a new trade agreement between Washington and Ottawa have unexpectedly failed. Negotiations were broken off on Friday, which resulted in the implementation of 50% tariffs on Canadian products exported to the USA. These will cover goods with a total value of approximately 20-28 billion dollars (5-7% of all Canadian exports to the USA).
The tariff list includes timber, cement, furniture, selected dairy products, wine, electrical equipment, and hockey gear, among others. President Donald Trump is firmly defending the decision. On social media, he accused Canada of "wanting to reap the benefits of being a state without being one."
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney accuses the US of introducing unfair and economically harmful demands at the last minute, including attempts to limit Canada's ability to enter into trade agreements with other nations. The American side (represented by Jamieson Greer) rejects these accusations, claiming that it was the Canadian negotiators who broke the previously reached compromise with new demands.
Planned Retaliation
According to Carney’s announcements, Canadian tariffs aimed at US exports of similar value are to come into force on 8 September ("dollar for dollar," as the Prime Minister himself says). They will hit sectors such as steel, agricultural machinery, household appliances, electronics, and dairy products. Incidentally, the selection is not accidental; they are intended to be felt quickly in politically key US states (which may be of particular importance in view of the fast-approaching midterm elections).
Debt, PCE, and Jackson Hole
On the dollar side, three elements will attract attention.
The first will be the situation in the debt market. The decline in the yield of 30-year US bonds resulting from Treasury Department intervention proved unsustainable. It currently stands at 5.24%, which means it is approx. 6 bps above Thursday's lows. If further statements appear signalling an increased supply of dollars in the market, we should expect further currency depreciation.
The second is Wednesday's publication of PCE inflation data. This is a reading significantly lagged relative to the CPI measure, but historically preferred by FOMC policymakers. The publication naturally takes on particular significance in light of the recent valuation change. After Scott Bessent's last failed intervention, the market-implied probability of a rate hike in the autumn has risen. The September hike is priced at approx. 40%. The October one at just over 60%.
The third, and perhaps most important, may prove to be the Jackson Hole symposium, which will run from Thursday to Saturday. On Friday, around 11:00 AM, Chair Warsh will take the podium. It seems that a lack of forward guidance is not an option. Markets are expecting clarity; its absence may add to the already significant pressure on the US dollar. The Fed Chair has announced he will treat Jackson Hole as a kind of clean slate. The question is how he intends to write on it.
Technical Analysis
Figure 2: USDCAD [D1] (31.03.2026 - 24.08.2026)
Source: xStation, 24.08.2026
In the medium term, the advantage still lies with the supply side, which is confirmed by the price position below all key moving averages. The 50, 100, and 150 EMA averages, together with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, create a strong resistance zone. The RSI indicator at 37.9 is, however, slowly rising from the oversold zone, which allows room for further upward movement as part of a correction.
Crude Oil Dips Below 90 USD 🛢️ 📉
US-Canada trade conflict escalates
FX Weekly: Will Jackson Hole be a turning point for the dollar? (24.08.2026)
Economic Calendar: Market awaits Nvidia's results and Jackson Hole (24.08.2026)
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.