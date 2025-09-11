Daily summary: Mixed sentiment on Wall Street before crucial FED decisions 💡
Sentiments on Wall Street are strongly divided. On one hand, the US100 contract is gaining 0.4%, and the US500 is up by 0.05%, while much worse sentiments...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated at 3.1% y/y. The only surprise was a slightly higher monthly CPI, which rose 0.4% m/m versus expectations of 0.3% m/m. It is worth noting, however,...
More
Sentiments on Wall Street are strongly divided. On one hand, the US100 contract is gaining 0.4%, and the US500 is up by 0.05%, while much worse sentiments...
According to the Washington Post, the Trump administration plans to link COVID-19 vaccines to 25 child deaths, which has caused alarm in the scientific...
Today, Wall Street is characterized by an atmosphere of anticipation and slight unease. The main indices closed Thursday at new records, but today they...
16:00 - The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for September Current conditions: 61.2 (forecast 61.3; previous 61.7) Expectations:...
Nvidia (NVDA.US) is set to scale back its efforts to develop the DGX Cloud service, which was intended to compete with Amazon Web Services. According to...
European financial markets are experiencing a wave of pessimism today. Futures on the DE40 index are down more than 0.4%, while the EU50 is declining by...
Futures on oil (OIL) rise today more than 2%, driven by potential disruptions from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and prolonged Ukraine war with...
Today’s trading session in Europe and the United States will not bring major macroeconomic data, but an important release will be the preliminary...
UK Manufacturing Production YoY Actual 0.2% (Previous 0.0%) UK Manufacturing Production MoM Actual -1.3% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous 0.5%) UK Industrial...
After yesterday’s gains, equity markets are stabilizing in the morning hours, with U.S. and European index futures showing little volatility,...
U.S. stock indices are gaining to record highs. The US500 is up 0.80% to 6,590 points, the US100 is up 0.70% and surpasses the 24,000-point level,...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks...
Bitcoin gains today another 0.5% rising above $114k and approaching an important zone near $115k. The US Dollar loses after the weak US jobless claims...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company...
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30) are rising today by nearly 1.3%, reaching levels not seen since August 22. The index is supported...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF: 71B (Forecast 68B, Previous 55B)
Slightly higher inflation, strong rebound in claims As expected, CPI inflation for August rose to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% y/y. Core inflation remained elevated...
On the global fuel markets, we are observing a clear decline in crude oil prices. The latest OPEC report indicates that pressure on prices persists despite...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator