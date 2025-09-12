Regulations and Documents

*The following information relates to clients who opened an account with the company before the 26th of July 2018 only. For any other clients registered after this date please follow the above section referring to clients who opened account after the 26th of July 2018. If you are unsure of the date you registered please log in to your Client Office where you will be able to find all documents relevant to you.*

Below we present the Regulations in force and the main provisions of the Order Execution Policy conducted by XTB S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw, ul. Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered into the Register of Entrepreneurs of the National Court Register kept by the District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw in Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under the number KRS 0000217580, with the number REGON 015803782, with the number NIP 527-24-43-955, fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5 869 181.75. X-Trade Brokers DM SA conducts brokerage activities on the basis of an authorization granted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and is subject to the supervision of the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KCF). XTB S.A., complies with the European Union directives on the markets of financial instruments, the organizational requirements and the conditions for conducting the business to be carried out. part of the investment firms as well as the concepts defined for the requirements of these directives. Their knowledge is essential when signing a contract to open a trading account with XTB.

Rules for the provision of services for the execution of purchase and sale orders for property rights, the keeping of property rights accounts and liquidity accounts by XTB S.A. ("General conditions")

Order execution policy

Standard for the formulation of the general recommendations of XTB S.A.

Below we present the other documents, which the Customer must fill in as part of the signature of the Framework Contract. Their knowledge is essential when signing a contract to open a trading account with XTB.

Over the Counter ("OTC") contract

Risk awareness statement

MIFID appropriateness questionnaire

FACTA Declaration

Basic information on XTB S.A.

Key Information Documents (KIDs)

Data update form

Instructions on filing a complaint

Claim form

Interest Payment - general conditions of 1 September 2015

"Free Stock for a Good Start" promotion - General Terms and Conditions