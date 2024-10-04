Retreat on Wall Street, Apple falls below $2 trillion capitalization!
Despite a higher opening for the first US session of 2023, sentiment on Wall Street has reversed dramatically. The US100 index is currently losing nearly...
A CFD összetett eszköz, és a tőkeáttétel miatt a hirtelen veszteség jelentős kockázatával jár. Ennél a szolgáltatónál a lakossági befektetői számlák 77%-án veszteség keletkezik a CFD-kereskedés során. Fontolja meg, hogy érti-e a CFD-k működését és hogy megengedheti-e magának a veszteség magas kockázatát.
A nem mezőgazdasági foglalkoztatottak számának változása: 254 ezer (várható: 150 ezer; előző: 142 ezer) Magánfoglalkoztatottak számának változása: 223 ezer (várt: 125 ezer; előző: 118 ezer) Gyáriparban...
Olaj Az olaj továbbra is nyomás alatt marad, mivel csökken a piaci backwardation Az olaj még annak ellenére is veszít, hogy jelentősen fokozódik a közel-keleti helyzet eszkalálódása, ahol állítólag Izrael...
A kriptovaluta hangulat továbbra sem egyértelmű optimizmus; a Bitcoin 65 ezer dollár alatt, a gyenge dollár ellenére is A hatalmas kínai nyereség nem támogatja a Bitcoint; az altcoinok hangulata még mindig nagyon gyenge Az amerikai...
Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) are rising again today to their highest levels in nearly three weeks (since Dec. 8) as traders expect...
Tuesday's trading session on Wall Street begins with major stock indexes continuing a positive streak delivered by a lower-than-expected German CPI...
Today, the big surprise was lower inflation in Germany, although the sizable drop was due to a one-off in energy markets. Of course, the peak of inflation...
Oil Commerzbank expects rebound in oil prices. Bank set a price target for Brent at $100 per barrel Oil prices reached the highest level...
1:00 pm GMT - Germany, CPI inflation for December. Actual: 8,6% YoY. Expected: 9.1% YoY. Previous: 10.0% YoY Report as expected indicated a...
A tegnap megkezdett erősödés folytatását hozta eddig a keddi nap az európai részvénypiacokon, a befektetők...
European stock market indices and US index futures erased part of today's gains over the past hour. Earlier, gains were reasoned with lower than expected...
The stock of Meta Platforms, the Menlo Park-based social media giant controlled by Mark Zuckerberg, in 2022 has had its worst stock market year to date....
Gold set new local highs at the beginning of a new year. Precious metals as a group benefit from weaker USD, although part of the greenback weakness has...
European stock market indices are rallying today with all major benchmarks trading over 1% higher. UK FTSE 100 (UK100) is top performer with a 2% gain....
Natural gas prices in the United States, Asia and Europe are slumping at the beginning of a new year. Downward move launched in the second half of December...
European markets trading little changed German inflation data in the spotlight (1:00 pm GMT) Final PMIs from UK and US European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today - S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.3%, Kospi moved 0.3% lower, Nifty 50 traded flat and indices from China...
The first trading session of 2023 ended in relatively good mood despite the sharply reduced volatility caused by the lack of trade in the US and in the...
Tesla reported that deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled 405,278 vehicles against expectations of 420,760 vehicles. Model S and Model X deliveries...
Airbus (AIR.DE) has begun preliminary talks to take a minority stake in the cybersecurity unit of Evidian, part of the Atos (ATO.FR) consulting group,...
2023 első kereskedési napja javuló hangulatot hozott az európai tőzsdéken, úgy tűnik a befektetők karácsony utáni...
The cryptocurrency market is starting the beginning of the year in a better mood, Bitcoin has defended the $16,500 level. However, given the fact that...
