CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Documents

All Documents in PDF

Review documents containing specification tables of instruments and securities, investment conditions, fees and other investing-related aspects.

Clients who opened account after 26th of July 2018


Specification Table (clients who opened account after 26th of July 2018)
from 24.05.2025

Specification Table (clients who opened account after 26th of July 2018)
from 19.03.2025

Specification Table Stock CFDs, ETF CFDs (clients who opened account after 26th of July 2018)
from 01.09.2025

Specification Table Stock CFDs, ETF CFDs (clients who opened account after 26th of July 2018)
from 16.09.2024

Margin Table (clients who opened account after 26th of July 2018)
from 24.05.2025

Margin Table (clients who opened account after 26th of July 2018)
from 19.03.2024

Rollover Table
2025

Rollover Table
2024

Swap Points Table



Clients who opened account before 26th of July 2018


Specification Table (clients who opened account before 26th of July 2018)
from 07.08.2025

Specification Table (clients who opened account before 26th of July 2018)
from 15.03.2025

CFD Instruments Table STOCKs CFD, ETFs CFD (clients who opened account before 26th of July 2018)
from 01.09.2025

CFD Instruments Table STOCKs CFD, ETFs CFD (clients who opened account before 26th of July 2018)
from09.05.2025

Specification Table Organized Market Instruments (clients who opened account before 26th of July 2018)
from 01.09.2025

Specification Table Organized Market Instruments (clients who opened account before 26th of July 2018)
from 01.07.2025

Margin Table (clients who opened account before 26th of July 2018)
from 07.08.2025

Margin Table (clients who opened account before 26th of July 2018)
from 09.05.2025

Rollover Table
2025

Rollover Table
2024

Swap Points/ Overnight Financing Table

