🔬 ASM International is driving the European tech and has released “stellar” forecasts🚀

Last night, Dutch semiconductor equipment giant ASM International released its Q1 2026 results, which beat expectations and set new margin records. This morning, the company’s shares are jumping by +8.4% to all-time highs, pulling the entire European tech sector along with them and propelling ASMI to the top of the pan-European index. The technology sector is driving today's gains in Europe. Source: xStation Citi commented: “ASM significantly exceeded expectations and raised its forecasts, even by semiconductor industry standards.” 📊 Key figures — bet & raise: Q1 2026 revenue: €862.5 million vs. consensus of €828.5 million (LSEG) — at the upper end of the company’s guidance of €830 million ±4%

Year-over-year revenue growth: +3% reported / +16% at constant exchange rates

Gross margin: 53.3% — supported by a favorable product mix (a year ago: 53.4%)

Adjusted operating margin: 33.1% — a quarterly record (a year ago: 32.3%)

Adjusted net profit: €246 million — an increase of €54 million year-over-year 🔭 Q2 2026 Guidance — another beat: Q2 2026 revenue forecast: ~€980 million ±5% in constant currency

The analyst consensus (LSEG) was €883.9 million — the company is well above that figure

H2 2026 is expected to be stronger than H1 — management maintains its optimistic outlook for the full year 🀏 What is driving this growth? The three main drivers evident in the results: Logic/Foundry demand — strong performance on leading-edge nodes + a clear rebound in China (the company reported that China revenue is projected to grow year-over-year)

AI-led investment — customers are accelerating investments in production capacity for AI infrastructure; production of pilot lines for the 1.4 nm node is set to begin in H2 2026

Favorable product mix & cost control — record operating margin while increasing R&D spending CEO Hichem M'Saad: “Customers are increasing their spending on state-of-the-art technological processes and investing in pilot production lines for the 1.4-nm process—these could be used in products from Nvidia and Apple.” 📈 Market and Valuation: Shares up + 63.8% YTD (including today's session) — top performer on the STOXX 600

The company has stopped publishing data on new orders (bookings) — analysts such as Degroof Petercam are taking it in stride: "With a beat in guidance like this, we couldn't care less."

Forward P/E ratio ~38x — a premium relative to the sector justified by record margins and exposure to AI Source: xstation

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