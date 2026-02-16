Bank Holiday in USA and Wall Street is closed 🏛️

Today, US financial markets remain closed due to a public holiday, so there is no trading on Wall Street. Investors will return to activity on Tuesday, but it is already clear that the coming days may bring a significant increase in volatility. Friday's session ended with mixed sentiments, with the market's attention focused primarily on the latest macroeconomic data from the US. January's inflation reading showed a slower-than-expected pace of price growth, but in the current environment this does not necessarily mean a rapid reversal in monetary policy. On the contrary, lower inflation may give the Federal Reserve the comfort of maintaining a cautious approach and no pressure for rapid interest rate cuts. In addition, a very strong labor market report released earlier in the week confirmed the solid condition of the US economy and reinforced the arguments for restraint in monetary policy easing. Currently, the market is pricing in a maximum of two interest rate cuts this year, which shows that expectations for the scale of cuts are limited. This week, the focus will be on further important macroeconomic publications. Of particular importance will be Friday's PCE inflation reading, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of price pressure. On the same day, we will also see preliminary data on economic growth in the fourth quarter. Combined with the ongoing corporate earnings season, this creates a mix of factors that, despite today's trading break, may significantly influence the direction of US indices in the coming days. US500 (S&P 500) contracts are trading in a narrow range today, hovering around the reference level. The lack of an open cash session and few significant macroeconomic events are causing limited volatility and reduced investor activity. The market remains calm today. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.