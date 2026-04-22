Bitcoin surges almost 4% to the highest level since the beginning of February 2026

Bitcoin is rising today on the back of improved sentiment in equity markets, supported by the strongest ETF inflows since July 2025 and increased whale activity. The price is attempting a sustained breakout above $78,000 and a test of the 200-day EMA (red line). A move above $78,000 gives investors hope that the bullish trend may extend further, with Bitcoin potentially gaining momentum to test the $84,000 area, where the EMA200 is located—a level that has shifted from support to resistance and has remained unbroken since October 2025.

On the other hand, a drop below the 50-day EMA (orange line), around $75,000, could signal a return to a downward trend and profit-taking, with the risk of a stronger bearish move toward $60,000.

Looking at the SAR indicator, there are still notable similarities to the pattern observed in January 2026. A breakout above $80,000 could confirm stronger rebound momentum—provided it is supported by a clear pickup in spot demand, improving sentiment in the options market, and continued large transactions from whales. At present, however, options positioning remains relatively cautious, and the spot market is still far from euphoric, with the main exception being the increased activity in ETF flows. Source: xStation5

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