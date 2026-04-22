BREAKING: Crude Build Surprises Markets Amid Bullish Product Draws

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released its weekly petroleum status report, providing a mixed but ultimately bearish headline for crude prices. Commercial crude oil inventories rose by 1,925K barrels, sharply defying market expectations of a 1,200K barrel draw. This represents a significant divergence from the API data released yesterday, which had suggested a massive 4.4-million-barrel draw. Key Data Points: Crude Oil: +1,925K barrels (Expected: -1,200K)

Gasoline: -4,570K barrels (Expected: -1,494K)

Distillates: -3,427K barrels (Expected: -2,458K) While the crude build is a headline surprise, total inventories remain only slightly above the five-year seasonal average. It is worth noting that the DOE has continued to release barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to maintain market stability; however, the current pace of these releases is considerably slower than the aggressive intervention seen from the administration in 2022. The bearish crude headline was partially offset by very bullish refined product data. The massive draws in gasoline and distillates (both significantly larger than expected) indicate that underlying demand in the U.S. remains resilient despite high prices and geopolitical tensions. WTI Crude saw a little move after the release. The price is close to the day high, slightly below 92 USD per barrel. The key resistance for the benchark lies around 94 USD per barrel, close to 38.2 Fibo retracement. Beyond the inventory data, the market is reacting to shifting geopolitical headlines. President Donald Trump has signaled that diplomatic talks with Iran could potentially resume as early as this Friday. This prospect of a diplomatic breakthrough is leading traders to scale back the "geopolitical risk premium," even as the naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect. For now, the market is balancing robust domestic fuel demand against the hope of a resolution in the Middle East. Source: xStation5

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