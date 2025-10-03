BREAKING: Eurozone PMI slightly lower than expected 📌

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for September: HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 54.3; forecast 53.3; previous 53.2; 08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for September: HCOB Italy Composite PMI: actual 51.7; previous 51.7;

HCOB Italy Services PMI: actual 52.5; forecast 51.5; previous 51.5; 08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for September: HCOB France Services PMI: actual 48.5; forecast 48.9; previous 49.8;

HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 48.1; forecast 48.4; previous 49.8; 08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for September: HCOB Germany Services PMI: actual 51.5; forecast 52.5; previous 49.3;

HCOB Germany Composite PMI: actual 52.0; forecast 52.4; previous 50.5; 09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for September: HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 51.2; forecast 51.2; previous 51.0;

HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: actual 51.3; forecast 51.4; previous 50.5; Services are keeping the euro-area recovery afloat: activity re-accelerated in September on a jump in new business, leaving the Eurozone Services PMI at 51.3 and the Composite at 51.2, which HCOB’s nowcast translates into roughly 0.4% q/q GDP growth. The rebound is broad but uneven: Spain outperformed (services 54.3), Italy held steady in expansion (services 52.5; composite 51.7), and Germany moved back into growth (services 51.5; composite 52.0), while France slipped further into contraction (services 48.5; composite 48.1). Price pressures in services eased a bit, still above long-run averages but lower than in August, bolstering the case of ECB members arguing against additional near-term cuts.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.