Breaking: Inflation in Germany in line with expectations! EURUSD moves lower!

CPI inflation (m/m): 1,1% (forecast: 1.1%; previous: 0.2%)

HICP inflation (m/m): 1,2% (forecast: 1.2%; previous: 0.4%)

CPI inflation (y/y): 2,7% (forecast: 2.7%; previous: 1.9%)

HICP inflation (y/y): 2,8% (forecast: 2.8%; previous: 2.0%) Why this data matters The inflation reading in Germany is highly important because it directly influences decisions made by the European Central Bank. If price dynamics accelerate, it may prompt the central bank to keep interest rates elevated for longer and delay potential rate cuts. As a result, monetary policy remains more restrictive. These figures also impact the euro. Higher-than-expected inflation tends to support the currency, as investors anticipate that interest rates in the eurozone will stay higher for an extended period. The importance of this data goes beyond Germany itself, as it is the largest economy in Europe and often sets the tone for inflation trends across the entire euro area. For this reason, investors treat it as a key indicator ahead of the broader regional data release. Inflation data also has a clear effect on financial markets. Higher inflation can push bond yields higher while putting pressure on equities due to the increased cost of money. Additionally, it leads to greater volatility in the foreign exchange market, particularly in euro-related currency pairs. From a real economy perspective, rising inflation increases the burden on consumers by reducing purchasing power. Over time, this can limit spending and contribute to slower economic growth. Current Data Today’s inflation data from Germany shows a clear acceleration in price growth, even though the readings came in line with market expectations. On a monthly basis, CPI inflation reached 1.1%, marking a sharp increase compared to the previous 0.2%. This suggests a strong rebound in short-term price pressures. Similarly, HICP inflation rose to 1.2% month-over-month, matching forecasts but significantly higher than the prior 0.4%, confirming a broad-based increase in prices across the economy. On an annual basis, CPI inflation climbed to 2.7% from 1.9%, indicating that inflationary pressure is building again. Likewise, HICP inflation increased to 2.8% year-over-year from 2.0%, moving back above the European Central Bank target of around 2%. The key takeaway is that while the data met expectations, its composition is hawkish. Inflation is accelerating both on a monthly and yearly basis, which may reduce the likelihood of near-term rate cuts and support a more cautious stance from the central bank. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.