BREAKING: NFP payrolls skyrocket 🚀 EURUSD back in red 📉

02:30 PM CET, United States, NFP report for March: Nonfarm Payrolls Actual 178k (Forecast 65k, Previous -92k) Private Payrolls Actual 186k (Forecast 78k, Previous -86k) Government Payrolls Actual -8k (Previous -6k) Manufacturing Payrolls Actual 15k (Forecast -5k, Previous -12k)

Unemployment Rate Actual 4.3% (Forecast 4.4%, Previous 4.4%)

Labor Force Participation Actual 61.9% (Forecast 62%, Previous 62.0%)

Average Earnings YoY Actual 3.5% (Forecast 3.7%, Previous 3.8%) The latest NFP report delivered stunning headline numbers, though substantial revisions to the previous two months highlight ongoing data volatility and a "foggy" outlook for the economy walking into a supply energy shock. The Highlights: Massive Beat: Total payrolls crushed expectations, exceeding the consensus by nearly 3x. This surge more than compensated for last month’s negative reading.

Unemployment Drop: The closely watched unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked back down to 4.3%. The Gloomy Side: Participation Slump: The labor participation rate decreased unexpectedly.

Discouraged Workers: There was a significant spike of 144,000 "discouraged workers" (those who have stopped looking for work believing no jobs are available).

Slower Wage Growth: Average hourly earnings slowed more than anticipated. This suggests that despite the "stunning" headline job numbers, workers may be losing their bargaining power—likely feeling less confident about demanding raises amidst the current geopolitical and economic uncertainty. The Fed's "Breathing Room": From a monetary policy perspective, this is a silver lining. It suggests that the energy price shock (driven by the Iran conflict) might not immediately trigger a "wage-price spiral," potentially giving the Fed some room to maneuver. The Stagflationary Threat: However, there is a flip side for the consumer. If wage growth stalls while energy and food prices remain elevated, we face a stagflationary bottleneck. Persistent price pressure combined with weakening purchasing power could severely crimp long-term consumption.

Mixed Revisions: Revisions were a mixed bag. January was revised up to 160k, while February was slashed to -133k. The combined net effect for those two months is 7k lower than previously reported. EURUSD (M30) The immediate reaction brought EURUSD sharply down, as raw data pushed markets to trim their bets on Fed cutting interest rates in 2026, supporting the US dollar. The price later settled at approx. 1.1530, with details proving challenging to navigate the US economic outlook. The pair is down margianlly from yesterday's close (-0.05%). Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.