BREAKING: Senate gives green light to Warsh. Markets cautious amid concerns

There were no surprises or sudden twists. Today, the United States Senate confirmed Kevin Warsh to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, paving the way for him to take one of the most important positions in the global financial architecture, and potentially even the role of Federal Reserve Chair. Markets had largely priced in this scenario in advance, so the decision itself did not trigger a strong reaction, but its significance becomes more evident in the broader macroeconomic and inflationary context. Warsh steps into a key role at a time when CPI inflation in the United States has re-accelerated and reached its highest level since 2023. This materially shifts the market narrative, as only a few months ago investors were largely convinced that inflation was steadily returning toward target and that room was opening for monetary easing. That scenario has now been pushed further into the future, forcing markets to once again confront the risk of interest rates remaining higher for longer. From a market perspective, this marks a return to an environment where the cost of money remains one of the central drivers of asset valuation. Higher inflation combined with a potentially more dovish stance from the new Fed leadership could weigh on risk appetite, particularly in segments most sensitive to discount rates and future cash flows, such as technology stocks. In this setup, concerns are rising that the Fed could ease policy too quickly despite persistent inflationary pressures, which would undermine the credibility of the disinflation path. An additional factor increasingly being priced in by markets is the question of Warsh’s independence and his relationship with the political administration. Investors are concerned that he may be more inclined to align with the expectations of the White House and Donald Trump in the Fed’s decision-making process, which could potentially weaken the traditionally high degree of central bank independence in the United States. Such a risk affects not only the direction of monetary policy, but above all its predictability, which is crucial for asset pricing. Against this backdrop, the key issue is no longer only the pace of the Fed’s response to inflation, but also the degree of autonomy it will maintain in the new political environment. Markets are entering a phase in which macroeconomic data, particularly inflation and interest rate expectations, are once again the primary source of volatility, with the leadership change at the Fed only amplifying this dynamic.



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