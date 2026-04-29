BREAKING: US naval blockade stays in place❗️WTI extends above 105 USD 🛢️ 📈

The oil market is currently passing through a phase of extreme volatility. A combination of shockingly low US inventory data and escalating Middle Eastern tensions has propelled WTI prices by over 5% in a single session, pushing quotes toward key multi-month resistance levels. According to the latest Axios' report, Trump rejected Iran's offer, reaffirmed the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and stated that he would consider military action if Iran does not act. Nominally, we are seeing the largest increase since April 2, and in percentage terms, since April 21. Although current levels appear high, it's worth noting the massive downward rolling of futures (backwardation), meaning oil prices would be significantly higher without it. Gigantic Drain on American Stockpiles The latest EIA report provided data clearly pointing to a rapid tightening of the physical market. US crude inventories shrank by 6.23 million barrels, a crushing result compared to forecasts of a symbolic 0.23 million drop. Refined products were hit even harder: Gasoline : Down 6.07 million barrels (expected -2.1 million).

Distillates: Down 4.49 million barrels (expected -2.1 million). Such deep drainage suggests the world is desperately turning to US resources to plug supply gaps amid global turmoil. Crucially, the December contract crossed $80 for the first time, indicating the market is losing faith in a quick resolution to supply issues. Geopolitics: Trump and the "Siege" of Iran Scenario The primary fuel for the ongoing rally is not statistical data alone, but reports from Washington. The Donald Trump administration held talks with oil sector representatives regarding an extended blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which leaks suggest could last for months. The vision of a multi-month "siege" of Iran, cutting off one of the world's most critical transport routes, is paralyzing the supply side. The market is now pricing a scenario where Middle Eastern oil is permanently blocked, positioning the US as a key—yet heavily strained—supplier. Brent crude recently traded up 6% at $110.73 per barrel , while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 7.15% to $106.70. Technical Analysis: Toward the Extreme The price of WTI is rapidly approaching a critical resistance zone located between $105 and $110. Bullish Scenario: Breaking the $106.80 level (the candle close from early March) will clear the path toward this year’s highs around $117–$119. Momentum is with the buyers, and the uptrend—supported by the 100-hour moving average—remains intact. Furthermore, the 50-period average was only breached momentarily.

Bearish Scenario: A supply reaction in the current zone could lead to a downward rotation, with initial targets at the $98–$100 levels.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.