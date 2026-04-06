BREAKING: US100 loses after lower than expected and inflationary US ISM services data 📉

US ISM Services data showed a decline in March to 54, compared to 54.9 expected and 56.1 in February. The prices index rose to 70.7 the highest level since the inflation-driven environment of 2022. Employment ISM came in at 45.1 vs 51 exp. and 51.8 previously which means a significant weakness and huge monthly decline

Prices paid index surget to 70.7 vs 67 exp. and 63 previously and it's clearly a sign of inflationary pressure

New orders came in at 60.6 vs 56.8 anticipated and 58.6 previously - supported partially by the defense industry Source: xStation5 US ISM Summary Services sector remained in expansion, with ISM Services PMI at 54.0 in March (vs. 56.1 prior), marking the 21st consecutive month of growth, though momentum softened.

Business activity slowed sharply, with the index dropping to 53.9 (from 59.9), the lowest level since September 2025.

New orders strengthened, rising to 60.6 (highest since February 2023), signaling continued demand resilience.

Employment deteriorated significantly, falling to 45.2 (from 51.8), marking the first contraction in four months and the weakest level since December 2023.

Inflation pressures intensified, with the Prices Index surging to 70.7 (highest since October 2022), driven by higher oil and fuel costs.

Supplier deliveries slowed further (56.2), reflecting ongoing supply chain frictions, partly linked to geopolitical tensions and logistics disruptions.

External trade showed improvement, with both exports and imports expanding for a second consecutive month.

Broad-based growth persisted, with 13 out of 16 industries expanding, although fewer than in the previous month.

Geopolitical factors—particularly the Iran conflict—are increasingly impacting business conditions, contributing to higher input costs and precautionary inventory builds.

Overall takeaway: the services sector remains resilient, but the mix of rising inflation, weakening employment, and slowing activity points to a more fragile macro backdrop.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.