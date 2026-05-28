Chart of the day: GOLD lands on EMA200 as sell-off intensifies 🟡 📉 (28.05.2026)

The gold sell-off extends further (GOLD: -1.5%), bringing the precious metal futures down to its 200-days exponential moving average for the first time since March. This crucial technical retest is being driven by a potent combination of a surging safe-haven greenback and mounting pressure from a unified, hawkish US monetary policy. GOLD has currently settled on its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), with the RSI hovering just a few points above the oversold threshold (>30). Notably, this recent wave of geopolitical volatility has been driven by lower trading volumes than those recorded in recent quarters. Source: xStation5 What’s driving GOLD today: US-Iran Military Escalation: The US downed four Iranian drones and destroyed a ground control station near the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a retaliatory Iranian strike on an American airbase in Kuwait. As peace talks stall, President Trump dismissed an Iran-Oman proposal to jointly restore and manage commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to "finish the job" unless Tehran complies.

Lebanon Truce Near Collapse: Meanwhile, Israel drastically intensified its campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, striking 550 targets this week and declaring a new combat zone. This heavy fighting pushes a fragile April ceasefire to the brink of collapse and has displaced over 1.2 million people.

Dollar Surges on Deadlock: Renewed Middle East tensions, backpinned by the exchange of hostilities in the region, have put an abrupt end to the recent surge in peace-deal optimism. This worsening geopolitical deadlock has reignited intense safe-haven demand, aggressively propelling the US dollar back to key levels last seen during the height of the conflict in mid-March.

Hawkish Fed Stance Diminishes Gold's Appeal: Aggressive rhetoric from Federal Reserve policymakers has severely dented the attractiveness of non-yielding precious metals. Fed Governor Lisa Cook declared a readiness to resume interest rate hikes if sticky inflation forces it, while Neel Kashkari noted that a solid labor market provides ample room for sharper policy tightening. This united front has directed capital into a strengthening US dollar, dramatically increasing the opportunity cost of holding gold over yield-bearing assets.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.