Chart of the day: Nikkei futures below EMA10 amid growing AI-scepticism 🇯🇵 📉 (26.06.2026)

Tokyo shares ended sharply lower on Friday, driven by severe profit-taking across the tech and communication sectors. Nikkei 225 futures (JP225) are currently down 1.7%, dropping below 10-day exponential moving average amid stalling AI-optimism. After peaking near historical highs, JP225 futures have pulled back sharply, breaking below the short-term yellow EMA line. The index is currently testing a key historical resistance-turned-support level around 69,800. While the broader daily uptrend remains intact—supported by the rising long-term purple EMA line—the near-term momentum has shifted bearish. A failure to hold the 69,800 zone could open the door for an extended correction toward the 67,200 area. Source: xStation5 What’s driving JP225 today? Regional sentiment shifts to risk-off amid structural headwinds: Sentiment across Asia has sharply soured as institutional investors pull capital from export-reliant hubs, triggered by growing fears of an unsustainable technology valuation gap between heavy AI infrastructure spending and lagging short-term revenues.

Tokyo inflation spike pulls forward hawkish BoJ rate-hike bets: June headline Tokyo CPI rose faster than expected to 1.7% y/y, while the underlying core-core gauge (excluding fresh food and energy) accelerated to 1.9%, signaling building price pressures and rising second-round effects from oil. Coupled with increasingly hawkish rhetoric from Governor Ueda, forecasts for the next Bank of Japan interest rate hike moved from December to October.

Equities lose their appeal amid growing yields: As rising yields squeeze equity valuations, global stocks are rapidly losing their appeal amid a highly volatile macroeconomic outlook. This pressure is amplified by growing exhaustion and structural skepticism surrounding the near-term profitability of the artificial intelligence sector.

Heavy technology sell-off: Market heavyweight SoftBank Group plunged 12.53% as OpenAI might be postpoining its IPO, while prominent chip-sector players Kioxia Holdings and Taiyo Yuden slid 11.24% and 10.84%, respectively, mirroring broader regional weakness in AI-related hardware stocks.

Market breadth holds positive despite sharp index plunge: Although the Nikkei benchmark suffered steep losses, advancing stocks actually outnumbered declining ones by 1,785 to 1,730 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Defensive names like Kao Corp surged 4.85%, alongside gains in Haseko and Olympus, while the Nikkei Volatility index cooled significantly, dropping 22.47% to 30.77.

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