Chart of the day: USDJPY (17.11.2025)

Japan’s economy contracted in Q3 for the first time in six quarters, falling 0.4% q/q (−1.8% annualized). The decline is a result of U.S. tariffs, which hit exports, while new housing regulations weakened demand for homes. Although the slowdown was milder than expected, it increased pressure on policymakers to implement a new fiscal package — potentially worth more than 17 trillion JPY, aimed at supporting households and key sectors. At the same time, September industrial production surprised to the upside, and capital investment remained resilient, suggesting that growth fundamentals are not collapsing. However, the drop in business sentiment within the industrial sector is noteworthy, as it diverges significantly from the global rebound seen in recent months. The Bank of Japan remains cautious: core inflation is still below target, Governor Ueda emphasizes the need for patience, and several government advisers argue that rate hikes should be postponed until spring 2026. Financial markets reacted much more strongly to fiscal concerns than to the GDP figure itself. Yields on long-term government bonds rose sharply — the yield on 20-year JGBs reached levels not seen since 1999, and the market has become more cautious regarding such a large debt issuance. Concerns about increased bond supply, rising fiscal risk premium, and the size of the stimulus package pushed long-term bond prices lower. At present, we do not see a significant reaction in the FX market: the yen is down only 0.00–0.10% against G10 currencies, while the JP225 index is falling moderately by 0.28%.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.