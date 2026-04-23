Chart of the Day: Where Is the Yen Heading in the Shadow of Hormuz and the BOJ?

The USDJPY pair continues to trade in a heightened uncertainty environment, where geopolitical factors, macroeconomic data, and growing expectations regarding Bank of Japan policy are all influencing price action at the same time. The market is moving around key technical levels, with particular attention focused on the 160 area, which has been consistently defended and is widely viewed as a significant psychological barrier as well as a potential intervention zone for Japanese authorities. This raises an increasingly important question: whether this level will eventually be broken, and if so, under what conditions and timing. The current dynamics are driven both by global geopolitical tensions and by an intensifying debate over the possible normalization of monetary policy in Japan.

Source: xStation5

What drives USDJPY pricing?

Geopolitics and the Strait of Hormuz as a source of global risk aversion

One of the key drivers of market sentiment remains geopolitical tensions in regions critical for global energy transport, such as the Strait of Hormuz. The market reacts very sensitively to any risk of disruptions in oil and gas flows, which leads to higher energy prices and increased volatility.

Japan is heavily dependent on energy imports, largely sourced from the Persian Gulf region. As a result, rising oil and gas prices deteriorate Japan’s trade balance and increase imported inflation pressures. Therefore, prolonged tensions in the Hormuz region do not necessarily support the yen. Instead, they tend to weaken it. In this context, geopolitics does not provide a clear directional signal for USDJPY, but rather reinforces upside pressure on the pair while increasing overall volatility.

Japanese macro data and PMI signals

Recently, Japanese PMI data has attracted more attention, showing a gradual improvement in economic activity. While this is not yet a strong upward trend, signs of stabilization in both manufacturing and services increase the likelihood that the Bank of Japan will have more room to continue normalizing monetary policy.

For the FX market, this is important because the yen has remained under pressure for years due to ultra-loose monetary conditions. Even small shifts in this area can have a meaningful impact on global capital flows.

Inflation (CPI) as a key BOJ catalyst

One of the most important short-term drivers remains Japanese CPI data, which plays a central role in shaping expectations regarding future Bank of Japan actions. If inflation remains above the 2% target, markets increasingly price in the possibility of further rate hikes or at least a more hawkish communication stance from the central bank. In such a scenario, upward pressure on the yen increases.

Conversely, weaker inflation data reinforces expectations that ultra-loose policy will be maintained for longer, which supports further yen weakness against the dollar.

Bank of Japan policy and interest rate differentials

A key medium- and long-term factor remains Bank of Japan policy, which is gradually moving away from its long-standing regime of ultra-low interest rates and yield curve control. Even though this process is slow, its direction is highly significant for markets.

USDJPY is particularly sensitive to the interest rate differential between the US and Japan, which has been a major driver of yen weakness through carry trade strategies for years. Any narrowing of this spread could trigger significant capital flows and lead to shifts in the medium-term trend.

The 160 level and intervention risk

The 160 level on USDJPY remains a key reference point, both technically and politically. Historically, levels around this area have been repeatedly highlighted as zones of heightened vigilance by Japanese authorities regarding excessive FX volatility.

As a result, markets are increasingly pricing in the risk of intervention by the Japanese Ministry of Finance, which may take the form of either verbal warnings or direct FX market operations. Such interventions typically result in sharp but often short-lived strengthening of the yen.

Key Takeways