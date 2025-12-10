Cocoa Jumps Over 25% Since November 25 Low

New Capital Inflow: The upcoming inclusion of NY cocoa futures in the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) in January could trigger up to $2 billion in passive fund buying, alongside low US inventories and weaker Côte d'Ivoire port arrivals.

Key takeaways Explosive Rally: Cocoa has surged over 25% since November 25, breaking above $6,000 and testing the 75-period moving average (near $6,350) on severely reduced global surplus forecasts.

Fundamental Shift: Key organizations (ICCO, Rabobank) dramatically cut their 2024/25 and 2025/26 surplus estimates, signaling persistent tightness and driving the aggressive price move.

New Capital Inflow: The upcoming inclusion of NY cocoa futures in the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) in January could trigger up to $2 billion in passive fund buying, alongside low US inventories and weaker Côte d'Ivoire port arrivals.

Cocoa has extended its strong two-week rally, rising over 6% today, with the total gain since November 25 already surpassing 25%. The price recently tested the $5,000 level and is now significantly above $6,000. It is currently testing the 75-period moving average near $6,350, reaching its highest level in approximately four weeks. Yesterday, the price surpassed the range of the largest correction in the downtrend that began in early August. Revised Forecasts Revive the Market Recent revisions by key organizations indicate a much smaller global cocoa surplus than originally anticipated: The ICCO (International Cocoa Organization) on November 28 lowered its forecast for the global cocoa surplus for the 2024/25 season to just 49,000 tonnes from a previous estimate of 142,000 tonnes. Concurrently, it lowered its estimated production to 4.69 million tonnes from 4.84 million tonnes. Rabobank also cut its forecast for the global surplus for the 2025/26 season, reducing it to 250,000 tonnes from its November projection of 328,000 tonnes. ING recently indicated that the oversupply in the 25/26 season is expected to be 175,000 tonnes, a level significantly smaller than Rabobank's revised forecast. Technical and Fundamental Support In addition to the forecast revisions, New York cocoa futures are gaining strength due to specific market factors: BCOM Index: Cocoa futures (NY cocoa) will be included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index (BCOM) starting in January. According to Citigroup estimates, this event could attract as much as $2 billion in purchases from passive commodity funds that track the index, certainly supporting current prices.

Cocoa futures (NY cocoa) will be included in the starting in January. According to Citigroup estimates, this event could attract as much as in purchases from passive commodity funds that track the index, certainly supporting current prices. Shrinking Inventories: ICE-monitored cocoa inventories held in US ports fell on Tuesday to the lowest level in almost nine months (1,672,131 bags).

ICE-monitored cocoa inventories held in US ports fell on Tuesday to the (1,672,131 bags). Reduced Côte d'Ivoire Arrivals: Decreased cocoa deliveries to ports in Côte d'Ivoire, the world's largest cocoa producer, are also acting as a supportive factor. Government data from Monday showed that arrivals through December 7 reached 804,288 MT, representing a 1.8% decline compared to the same period last year. However, it is worth noting that the recent weekly pace of deliveries has been significantly higher than in previous years.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.