Cosmic increases in precious metals, yen in turbo mode! 🚀

The session across the Atlanti c is proceeding in a positive mood, with the most important indices on Wall Street enjoying a good start to the week. The S&P 500 is up 0.5%, the Nasdaq is gaining around 0.6%, and the Dow Jones is up 0.4%.

The sessions on the Old Continent were similar, with a few exceptions . The French CAC 40 ultimately ended the day slightly down. The British FTSE 100 index recorded a symbolic increase, while the German DAX fared much better, gaining 0.2%, as did the Spanish IBEX 35, ending the session up 0.8%.

Tensions between the US and Canada are rising f ollowing President Donald Trump's announcement of 100% tariffs on Canadian goods.

In January, the Dallas Fed's industrial activity index rose from -10.9 to -1.2, showing a clear improvement in the region's industrial sector, although industry is still in a slight contraction phase.

January's Ifo data for Germany , slightly below forecasts, confirm economic stagnation, with low demand and caution on the part of companies, which limits investment and does not encourage the ECB to raise interest rates quickly.

The forex market is seeing a sharp appreciation of the yen, which is the result of coordinated action by the US and Japan to halt its further weakening.

The precious metals market continues to be euphoric. Gold is up more than 2% and testing the USD 5,100 per ounce level, while silver is up sharply by nearly 12%, finally breaking through the USD 114 per ounce mark. Palladium is up nearly 5% and has broken through the $2,110 per ounce mark, while platinum is up a modest 1.7% and is testing the $2,820 per ounce level.

A slight correction is visible on the oil market . WTI oil contracts are down about 0.9%, while Brent crude is down 0.6%.

We are also seeing positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin is up 2% and breaking through $88,000, while Ethereum is up more than 4% and hovering around $2,920.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.