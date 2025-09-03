Could we soon see a liquidity crisis? And what does this mean for the S&P 500 in the year's weakest month?

The US financial system is at a critical juncture. For several weeks, the Treasury has been conducting unprecedented $100 billion auctions of 4-week bills. The Treasury General Account (TGA) is growing, visibly draining liquidity from the market. Is this a natural normalization, or a signal of impending problems on Wall Street, especially in a month that is statistically dire for the US stock market?
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
The Liquidity Drain
Data from early September 2025 paints a clear picture of shifting liquidity dynamics within the US financial system. The Treasury General Account has surged from around $370 billion at the end of July to over $610 billion by early September (with a week-average level of $590 billion at the end of August), while key sources of liquidity are systematically shrinking.
Usage of the Fed's Reverse Repo Facility (RRP) has seen a dramatic drop, falling to just $21.07 billion in early September—its lowest level since April 2021. This marks a spectacular decline from around $460 billion in mid-year. Goldman Sachs projects that bank reserves at the Fed will fall below $3 trillion by the end of Q3, despite some easing of pressure in funding markets.
Record T-Bill Auctions as a Warning Sign
One of the most concerning signals is the Treasury's decision to hold record-breaking auctions of 4-week Treasury bills. In August, several $100 billion auctions were conducted—an unprecedented amount for such a short maturity. While this strategy allows the Treasury to take advantage of relatively lower interest rates at the short end of the curve, it poses serious risks. It is also worth noting that short-term rates are still significantly higher than, for example, the yield on 2-year notes. On the other hand, short-term yields are currently much lower than a year ago, while the yields on long-term bonds (20- and 30-year) are distinctly higher than they were a year ago. In the last 25 years, 30-year yields have rarely exceeded 5%, which theoretically creates an opportunity for long-term bond investors, though, of course, there is also a risk of long-term yields behaving similarly to those in the UK.
Analysts in the US debt market note that such a concentration on very short-term debt may signal government concerns about securing attractive bids for long-term bonds. The rising cost of debt servicing at higher interest rates is forcing the Treasury into continuous refinancing, which increases its vulnerability to interest rate fluctuations.
Seasonal Threats in September
Historically, September has been the most challenging month for US equity markets, and the current liquidity situation further amplifies these seasonal risks. September liquidity issues have precedents—the repo crisis of September 2019 showed how quickly short-term funding tensions can emerge when reserves decline.
Wrightson ICAP warns that in the second half of September, the Treasury General Account is estimated to reach $860 billion, which, combined with corporate tax payments, could cause bank reserves to fall below $3 trillion for the first time since the pandemic. Lou Crandall from Wrightson ICAP predicts that visible problems in the overnight market could appear when aggregated Fed balances fall below $2.8 trillion.
The S&P 500 has typically declined in September over the last 20 and 30 years, statistically making it one of the worst months. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP
Wall Street and the Fed's Response
The Fed is attempting to balance the continuation of quantitative tightening with maintaining market stability. In March 2025, the Fed slowed the pace of its balance sheet reduction, capping monthly Treasury sales at $5 billion. This decision was intended to prevent liquidity tensions, but some Fed officials, like Christopher Waller, believe that reserves at over $3 trillion are still in a zone of "abundance."
The Fed's Standing Repo Facility (SRF) is becoming an increasingly important tool for liquidity management. In June 2025, SRF usage reached a record $11 billion, signaling a transition from an emergency tool to a routine mechanism for managing liquidity gaps. Some suggest that the current issues will force the Fed to end QT as early as October, which would be significant news for Wall Street and could potentially change the fate of indices, given the seasonality.
Crisis or Controlled Normalization?
An analysis of available data suggests that the current situation is more a controlled, though risky, normalization than an impending liquidity crisis. Key arguments for this scenario:
For Normalization:
-
Bank reserves remain at a high level (over $3 trillion).
-
The Fed has intervention tools at its disposal (SRF, swap lines).
-
The QT process is being gradually slowed.
-
The banking system remains well-capitalized.
Risk Signals:
-
Record low RRP usage.
-
Concentration on very short-term debt.
-
Seasonal September tensions.
-
Rising short-term funding costs.
Implications for Investors
Wall Street is preparing for potentially more volatile liquidity in the coming months. Key recommendations for investors include:
-
Monitoring liquidity indicators—especially the level of bank reserves and SRF usage.
-
Diversifying liquidity sources—not relying solely on traditional channels.
-
Preparing for higher volatility—especially in interest-rate sensitive segments.
-
Paying attention to the Treasury auction calendar—large issuances can impact liquidity conditions.
Long-Term Outlook
The current situation will likely force the Fed to end quantitative tightening sooner than originally planned. Wall Street currently predicts that QT will conclude in February 2026 with the Fed's balance sheet at $6.2 trillion. Goldman Sachs expects the Fed to finish its balance sheet reduction by the end of October 2025.
In the long term, the US financial system will likely have to adapt to operating at lower liquidity levels than during the pandemic, but higher than pre-2008. The Standing Repo Facility will probably become a permanent fixture of the financial architecture, offering a flexible mechanism for managing periodic liquidity shortfalls.
In conclusion, the US liquidity situation in September 2025 does not (yet) point to an imminent crisis, but it does represent a key transition moment to a new normal after a decade of extraordinary monetary easing. The success of this transformation will depend on the Fed's skillful management of the normalization process and the market's ability to adapt to more constrained but still sufficient systemic liquidity. If, however, it turns out that there is even less liquidity in the market than there is now, it would be a perfect recipe for a significant retreat on Wall Street from its current historical highs.
The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.