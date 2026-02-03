Dailu summary: Sell-off on Wall street 📉 Bitcoin and Ethereum extend downfall in panic

The U.S. technology sector is seeing a sharp sell-off today, pushing the Nasdaq 100 down more than 2%. S&P 500 futures (US500) are off by nearly 1.7%, slipping to around 6,900 points. Among Big Tech, Nvidia and Microsoft are leading the declines (down over 3%), while the IT services segment is performing particularly poorly. In contrast, banks, defense stocks, and oil and gas producers are trading higher.

Software names are under pressure following Anthropic’s move into an application-layer expansion for Claude. Investors fear more similar solutions could appear in the near term, disrupting business models across the software industry, limiting growth potential, and potentially driving customer churn. Shares of Intuit, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are among the biggest decliners today, in most cases extending an already steep sell-off that has been underway for months.

The weakness in tech has also spilled over into “hardware.” GPU-related names such as Broadcom are down more than 6%, while memory suppliers are also weak, with Micron down more than 4%. Notably, Palantir is bucking the broader sell-off after strong results and is up nearly 6%. Walmart is up about 2.5% and has crossed a $1 trillion market capitalization for the first time in its history. PepsiCo is also up more than 3% following its earnings report.

Oil’s reaction to reports that an Iranian Shahed-139 drone was shot down by a U.S. Navy F-35 was limited. Crude is modestly higher and back above $67 per barrel. The U.S. said the current schedule of negotiations with Iran remains unchanged and that the decision to shoot down the drone was appropriate.

Gold is up more than 5% and silver nearly 10%, with precious metals clearly attempting to recover recent losses and, so far, holding up better than U.S. equities. The U.S. dollar is stabilizing and slightly lower after several days of gains, which is helping sentiment in parts of the market.

Bitcoin is sharply lower, testing the $72,500 area, its lowest level since early November 2024, when Donald Trump’s election victory fueled hopes for a long-term crypto bull market and more crypto-friendly regulation. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, is down 10%, falling to around $2,100.

Arabica coffee futures (COFFEE) are also seeing a strong correction, down more than 6%. Pressure is being reinforced by improved weather in Brazil, which is boosting expectations for a production rebound, although the market remains cautious given ongoing weather risk and a still-tight supply balance. Sucden Financial forecasts Brazil’s 2026/27 crop at 72.5 million bags (including 47.5 million Arabica) and maintained its 2025/26 estimate at 64 million bags (39 million Arabica, 25 million Robusta). Assuming roughly 21 million bags of exports in the first half and domestic consumption near 10.5 million bags, full-year offtake would total about 63 million bags, leaving only around 1 million bags of carry-in for 2026/27, which could slightly stabilize the balance. Weather remains the key variable.

Intel’s CEO said that sources indicate the U.S. is currently behind China in the development of open-source AI as well as in space technology. Separately, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that the U.S. could lose its advantage in AI development because adoption is progressing more slowly than expected. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives passed a government funding package aimed at ending a partial U.S. government shutdown. US500 and Bitcoin (D1 timeframe) Source: xStation5

Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.