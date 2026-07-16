Daily Summary: 📉 A Red Day Across Markets. AI Sector Weighs on Wall Street, Precious Metals Under Pressure

📈 Stock Market Today’s session on Wall Street is marked by selling pressure, with the most important US indices remaining in the red: the S&P 500 is losing about 0.4%, while the Nasdaq 100 is declining by nearly 1.5%. The Dow Jones index is also recording declines, fitting into the weak market sentiment, with the main source of weakness remaining a broad sell-off in semiconductor sector companies.

TSMC presented record results for the second quarter, raising its revenue growth forecast for 2026 to over 40% and increasing investment plans. These data confirm the sustained, highly robust demand for chips used in artificial intelligence. Despite the positive reports, the company's shares and the broader semiconductor sector came under pressure, as investors expected even stronger results and are increasingly analyzing whether the massive spending on AI infrastructure development will translate into sufficiently high profitability.

Today, after the close of the session, investors will learn Netflix's quarterly results. The company's shares have already fallen by about 45% from their historic highs, so the market will pay close attention to the rate of revenue growth, the development of the advertising segment, and future business prospects. The report will show whether the current sell-off is merely a result of short-term concerns or represents a permanent shift in expectations toward the streaming giant.

Europe is recording a mixed session. The British FTSE 100 is gaining over 0.5%, while the German DAX is losing about 0.5%. The Spanish IBEX 35 is down by 0.2%, and a symbolic decline is also observed on the French CAC 40.

Japan plans to purchase 27.5 thousand Vera Rubin processors from Nvidia to create its own artificial intelligence model used in robotics and to reduce dependence on foreign AI infrastructure. The project, supported by the government with approximately 2.4 billion dollars, is designed to accelerate the development of the domestic AI ecosystem and strengthen Japan's position in the global technological race. 📊 Macroeconomics and Monetary Policy Fed representative Lorie Logan assessed that the US economy remains strong and the labor market situation is stable, but inflation is still not moving sustainably toward the 2% target. In her view, moderately higher interest rates may be needed to better balance risks, and a single, more favorable CPI reading is not a sufficient signal of a permanent cooling of price pressures.

Logan also pointed out that investments in artificial intelligence could increase productivity in the future, but currently, they may additionally bolster demand and inflationary pressures.

Data from the US economy continue to point to the resilience of consumers and the labor market. The number of new unemployment benefit claims fell to 208 thousand against the expected 217 thousand, confirming a stable employment situation.

Retail sales in June rose by 0.2% month-on-month, in line with forecasts. The data support the scenario of a soft landing for the US economy and limit fears of a sharp slowdown. At the same time, the moderate growth in consumption shows that households remain cautious. For the Federal Reserve, this serves as an argument for maintaining the current monetary policy, as the economy remains strong but shows no signs of overheating. 🌍 Geopolitics In the Middle East, tensions between the United States and Iran remain high. Both sides continue military actions around the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran describes as an "impassable red line", while simultaneously declaring readiness for diplomatic talks. Despite signals regarding potential negotiations, the conflict continues to escalate—the US is expanding military operations and actions aimed at limiting maritime transport, while Iran is responding with attacks on targets in the region and warning of the consequences of strikes on its infrastructure.

Rising tensions around one of the most critical oil transit routes increase uncertainty in global markets and maintain pressure on energy prices. Iran warns that further escalation could lead to the expansion of the conflict to other states in the region and disrupt the functioning of key trade routes. Investors fear that the deepening crisis could translate into increased energy costs, global shipping issues, and a resurgence of inflationary pressures.

Following drone attacks on Erbil in Iraq, the US embassy warned American citizens of elevated risks and urged them to exercise extreme caution. The incident has heightened fears that the conflict between the US and Iran could spread to other areas of the Middle East, further worsening investor sentiment. 🪙 Precious Metals The precious metals market remains under selling pressure.

Gold is losing nearly 2% and is falling below 4,000 USD per ounce.

Silver is performing even worse, declining by about 3.5% and dropping below the level of 56 USD per ounce. 🛢️ Commodities and Energy Despite geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, oil contracts are posting declines.

Brent crude is losing over 1% and is in the region of 85 USD per barrel.

WTI crude is oscillating around 78 USD per barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas contracts (NATGAS) are retreating by nearly 3%. 🪙 Cryptocurrencies Digital assets also remain under pressure.

Bitcoin is losing about 0.9% and is testing the area of 64,000 USD.

Ethereum is declining by about 2.5%, falling below the level of 1,900 USD.

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.